Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-YYK-GC-03

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Gaming General LED Series GC03 E-sport

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-YYK-GC-03
 Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά:

 

  1. Ανθεκτική και στιβαρή κατασκευή με όριο βάρους 130 kg
  2. Απαλά και μαλακά μαξιλαράκια με δυνατότητα λειτουργείας 360 μοιρών
  3. Ρυθμιζόμενα χερούλια, ύψος καθίσματος και πλάτης
  4. Υποαλλεργικά και οικολογικά υλικά κατασκευής: Δερμάτινη και ατσάλινη επένδυση
  5. Ποικιλία 16 χρωμάτων RGB LED με 4 διαφορετικές λειτουργίες 
  6. Εξαιρετική απαλότητα και αίσθηση χαλάρωσης χάρις την ενισχυμένη σύνθεση των μαξιλαριών
  7. Ανθεκτική στο νερό, τις γρατζουνιές, την φθορά του χρόνου, την πολυχρησία
  8. Εργονομικός σχεδιασμός με επιπρόσθετα μαξιλαράκια για μεγαλύτερη άνεση

      Διαστάσεις:

      720*580*1300-1360 mm

      Βάρος:

      30,4 kg

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-YYK-GC-03
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-YYK-GC-03
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Gaming General LED Series GC03 E-sport

