Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-01

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® Height Adjustable High Back Computer Gaming Chair

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-01
Νέο
Περιγραφή

 

 Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά:

  1. Ανθεκτική και στιβαρή κατασκευή με όριο βάρους 130 kg
  2. Απαλά και μαλακά μαξιλαράκια με δυνατότητα λειτουργείας 360 μοιρών
  3. Ρυθμιζόμενα χερούλια, ύψος καθίσματος και πλάτης
  4. Υποαλλεργικά και οικολογικά υλικά κατασκευής: Βαμβακερή και ατσάλινη επένδυση

      Διαστάσεις:

      350*560*340 mm

      Βάρος:

      25,86 kg

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-01

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® Height Adjustable High Back Computer Gaming Chair

Περιγραφή

 

Σχετικά προϊόντα
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-YYK-GC-03
Νέο

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-YYK-GC-03

Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά: Ανθεκτική και στιβαρή κατασκευή με όριο βάρους 130 kg Απαλά και μαλακά μαξιλαράκια με ...
399,00 €
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-ONEX-GX5-BR
Νέο

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-ONEX-GX5-BR

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά: Κατασκευαστής Eureka Ergonomic Μοντέλο ERK-ONEX-GX5-BR Size Large Χρώμα Black-Red ...
249,00 €
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-ONEX-GX5-B
Νέο

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-ONEX-GX5-B

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά: Κατασκευαστής Eureka Ergonomic Μοντέλο ERK-ONEX-GX5-B Size Large Χρώμα Black Μηχανισμός ...
249,00 €
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ONEX-GX330-BG
Νέο

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ONEX-GX330-BG

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά: Κατασκευαστής Eureka Ergonomic Μοντέλο ERK-ONEX-GX330-BG Size Medium Χρώμα Black-Green ...
229,00 €
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ONEX-GX330-B
Νέο

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ONEX-GX330-B

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά: Κατασκευαστής Eureka Ergonomic Μοντέλο ERK-ONEX-GX330-B Size Medium Χρώμα Black Μηχανισμός ...
229,00 €
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-01
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-01
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® Height Adjustable High Back Computer Gaming Chair

EUREKA ERGONOMIC

