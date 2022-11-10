Amber 8 Pro Bundle (RF-RGB-MP-02)

AMBER 8 Pro controls up to 8 fans, 10 LED strips or other Addressable RGB (ARGB) devices and boasts 366 pre-programmed vivid RGB lighting modes. It comes with an RF Remote Control for

convenient operation, You can also control the speed of those PWM fans by using the RF Remote Control. It supports ARGB hub functions via the 3 Pin ARGB Sync input while connected to compatible motherboards such as ASUS TM, MSI TM or ASRock TM.

Combined with our STELLA Infinity it´s a perfect mixture of top-notch technologies and vivid design.

STELLA Infinity comes with 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs to illuminate stylish Dual Ring Lighting. The Infinity mirror in the center of fan conbined with LED ring creates a black hole illusion. The fan boasts Hydro Dynamic Bearing for improved reliability and optimized impeller for enhanced airflow. Vibrant lights, sturdy construction and low-noise operation all make the STELLA Infinity a worthy companion for gaming PC rigs.

Just try it, and light up your system with stellar RGB lights!

Included: Amber 8 Pro Controller Unit, RF Remote, 5 x Stella Infinity, Power SATA Cable, PWM Controle Cable, 2 x Sticky Pad

