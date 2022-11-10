καλάθι αγοράς
Μενού
Amber 8 Pro Bundle (RF-RGB-MP-02)
Amber 8 Pro Bundle (RF-RGB-MP-02)
Νέο Sale
- 5,00 €
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

AMBER 8 Pro controls up to 8 fans, 10 LED strips or other Addressable RGB (ARGB) devices and boasts 366 pre-programmed vivid RGB lighting modes. It comes with an RF Remote Control for
convenient operation, You can also control the speed of those PWM fans by using the RF Remote Control. It supports ARGB hub functions via the 3 Pin ARGB Sync input while connected to compatible motherboards such as ASUS TM, MSI TM or ASRock TM.

Combined with our STELLA Infinity it´s a perfect mixture of top-notch technologies and vivid design.
STELLA Infinity comes with 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs to illuminate stylish Dual Ring Lighting. The Infinity mirror in the center of fan conbined with LED ring creates a black hole illusion. The fan boasts Hydro Dynamic Bearing for improved reliability and optimized impeller for enhanced airflow. Vibrant lights, sturdy construction and low-noise operation all make the STELLA Infinity a worthy companion for gaming PC rigs.

Just try it, and light up your system with stellar RGB lights!

Included: Amber 8 Pro Controller Unit, RF Remote, 5 x Stella Infinity, Power SATA Cable, PWM Controle Cable, 2 x Sticky Pad

EAN: 4897025783522

Amber 8 Pro Bundle (RF-RGB-MP-02)

65,00 € 70,00 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Άμεση παραλαβή/Αποστολή σε 2-3 ημέρες
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

AMBER 8 Pro controls up to 8 fans, 10 LED strips or other Addressable RGB (ARGB) devices and boasts 366 pre-programmed vivid RGB lighting modes. It comes with an RF Remote Control for
convenient operation, You can also control the speed of those PWM fans by using the RF Remote Control. It supports ARGB hub functions via the 3 Pin ARGB Sync input while connected to compatible motherboards such as ASUS TM, MSI TM or ASRock TM.

Combined with our STELLA Infinity it´s a perfect mixture of top-notch technologies and vivid design.
STELLA Infinity comes with 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs to illuminate stylish Dual Ring Lighting. The Infinity mirror in the center of fan conbined with LED ring creates a black hole illusion. The fan boasts Hydro Dynamic Bearing for improved reliability and optimized impeller for enhanced airflow. Vibrant lights, sturdy construction and low-noise operation all make the STELLA Infinity a worthy companion for gaming PC rigs.

Just try it, and light up your system with stellar RGB lights!

Included: Amber 8 Pro Controller Unit, RF Remote, 5 x Stella Infinity, Power SATA Cable, PWM Controle Cable, 2 x Sticky Pad

EAN: 4897025783522

Σχετικά προϊόντα
Deepcool Gamma Archer Ψύκτρα Επεξεργαστή για Socket 115x/AM3/AM3+

Deepcool Gamma Archer Ψύκτρα Επεξεργαστή για Socket 115x/AM3/AM3+

Ψύξτε τον επεξεργαστή ...
10,00 €
XIGMATEK GALAXY III ROYAL (B) 120mm RGB FAN

XIGMATEK GALAXY III ROYAL (B) 120mm RGB FAN

XIGMATEK GALAXY III ROYAL (B) 120mm RGB FAN
39,56 €
XIGMATEK GALAXY III BLACK (R) 120mm RGB FAN

XIGMATEK GALAXY III BLACK (R) 120mm RGB FAN

XIGMATEK GALAXY III BLACK (R) 120mm RGB FAN
42,99 €
XIGMATEK GALAXY III 120mm RGB FAN

XIGMATEK GALAXY III 120mm RGB FAN

XIGMATEK GALAXY III 120mm RGB FAN
39,56 €
Ασφαλείς πληρωμές με
  

Copyright Gnet © 2022

eCommerce website με CloudCart

Σε περίπτωση διαφωνίας με την ηλεκτρονική παραγγελία, μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον ιστότοπο OPC

Συγκρίνετε προϊόντα
Συγκρίνω Διαγραφή όλων
+302310566961