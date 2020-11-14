VEHICLE TRACKING FM1100

FM1100 is light terminal with GPS/GLONASS and GSM connectivity, which is able to get device coordinates and other data and transfer them via GSM network. This device is perfectly suitable for applications where location acquirement of remote objects is needed. So you can track your remote objects (trucks, cars etc) quickly and easily.
In case of losing connection FM1100 can store up to 8000 records, and once the connection is established the device will send stored data via GPRS. So you won’t lose your data (coordinates, sensors data and etc.).
FM1100 can perform tasks on remote objects, such as monitoring engine status, controlling truck’s door etc.
APPLICATION:
- Track and trace
- Road assistance
- International logistics
- Personal car’s and van tracking
- Fleet management
TECHNICAL DETAILS:
GSM
- Quad-band 900/1800 MHz; 850/1900 MHz
- GPRS class 10 (up to 85,6 kbps);
- SMS (text/data)
- GPS/GLONASS
- NMEA protocol compatible. Messages: GGA, GGL, GSA, GSV, RMC, VTG, TXT
- 32 channel GPS/GLONASS receiver
- -161 dBm sensitivity
INTERFACE
- 1 Digital Input Reserved for Ignition Status Monitoring
- 2 Digital Inputs
- 1 Analog Input (10V or 30V range)
- 2 Digital Open-collector Outputs (connecting external relays, LED, buzzers etc.)
- 1-Wire® protocol
- Power supply (+10…+30) V DC
- 2 Status LEDs
- USB Port
- Configuration and firmware upload (FOTA and via USB cable)
- External GSM antenna (SMA connector)
- External GPS/GLONASS antenna (MCX connector)
FEATURES
- GPS/GLONASS and I/O data acquisition
- Real Time tracking
- Smart algorithm of data acquisition (time, distance, angle, ignition and event based)
- Sending acquired data via GPRS (TCP/IP and UDP/IP protocols)
- Smart algorithm of GPRS connections (GPRS traffic saving)
- Operating in roaming networks (preferred GSM providers list)
- Events on I/O detection and sending via GPRS or SMS.
- Scheduled 24 coordinates SMS sending
- 5 geofence zones (rectangular or circle)
- Deep Sleep mode (saving vehicle’s accumulator)
- FOTA (firmware updating via GPRS)
- Motion sensor
- Small and easy to mount case
- Roaming dependant operation (GPRS traffic saving in roaming zones)
- Operation mode presets:
- Advanced overspeeding detection
- Driver identification (1-Wire® iButton ID key)