VEHICLE TRACKING FM1100

FM1100 is light terminal with GPS/GLONASS and GSM connectivity, which is able to get device coordinates and other data and transfer them via GSM network. This device is perfectly suitable for applications where location acquirement of remote objects is needed. So you can track your remote objects (trucks, cars etc) quickly and easily.

In case of losing connection FM1100 can store up to 8000 records, and once the connection is established the device will send stored data via GPRS. So you won’t lose your data (coordinates, sensors data and etc.).

FM1100 can perform tasks on remote objects, such as monitoring engine status, controlling truck’s door etc.

APPLICATION:

Track and trace

Road assistance

International logistics

Personal car’s and van tracking

Fleet management

TECHNICAL DETAILS:

GSM

Quad-band 900/1800 MHz; 850/1900 MHz

GPRS class 10 (up to 85,6 kbps);

SMS (text/data)

GPS/GLONASS

NMEA protocol compatible. Messages: GGA, GGL, GSA, GSV, RMC, VTG, TXT

32 channel GPS/GLONASS receiver

-161 dBm sensitivity

INTERFACE

1 Digital Input Reserved for Ignition Status Monitoring

2 Digital Inputs

1 Analog Input (10V or 30V range)

2 Digital Open-collector Outputs (connecting external relays, LED, buzzers etc.)

1-Wire® protocol

Power supply (+10…+30) V DC

2 Status LEDs

USB Port

Configuration and firmware upload (FOTA and via USB cable)

External GSM antenna (SMA connector)

External GPS/GLONASS antenna (MCX connector)

FEATURES