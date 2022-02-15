SILICON POWER SSD S55 240GB, 2.5", SATA III, 550-450MB/s 7mm, TLC



- Adopts TLC NAND flash and "SLC Cache Technology" to improve overall performance

- 15 x faster than a standard 5400 HDD*

- 7mm slim design suitable for ultrabooks and ultra-slim laptops

- Supports TRIM command and garbage collection technology

- NCQ and RAID ready

- ECC (error correction code) technology to guarantee reliable data transmission

- S.M.A.R.T. monitoring system

- Low power consumption, shock and vibration-proof, noiseless and low latency

- Free SP ToolBox software download for disk information such as self-monitoring analysis report, extent of consumption, and SSD diagnostics

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:

Capacity: 240GB

Dimensions: 100.0 x 69.9 x 7.0mm

Weight: 63g (max.)

Interface: SATA III

Performance Read(max.) ATTO: 550MB/s, CDM: 460MB/s

Performance Write(max.) ATTO: 450MB/s CDM: 370MB/s

MTBF: 1,500,000 hours

Operation Voltage: 5V

Vibration Resistance Test: 20G

Shock Resistance Test: 1500G Max

*Based on “out-of-box performance” using a SATA Revision 3.0 motherboard. Performance result may vary, depending on system platform, software, interface, and capacity.

Notes:

1. Running Crysatal Disk Mark with random data pattern. Each run had 5 averages, 1000MB test data size.

2. Running ATTO with 256MB test file sizes.