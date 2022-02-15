καλάθι αγοράς
SILICON POWER SSD S55 240GB, 2.5", SATA III, 550-450MB/s 7mm, TLC
SILICON POWER SSD S55 240GB, 2.5", SATA III, 550-450MB/s 7mm, TLC
SILICON POWER SSD S55 240GB, 2.5", SATA III, 550-450MB/s 7mm, TLC

- Adopts TLC NAND flash and "SLC Cache Technology" to improve overall performance
- 15 x faster than a standard 5400 HDD*
- 7mm slim design suitable for ultrabooks and ultra-slim laptops
- Supports TRIM command and garbage collection technology
- NCQ and RAID ready
- ECC (error correction code) technology to guarantee reliable data transmission
- S.M.A.R.T. monitoring system
- Low power consumption, shock and vibration-proof, noiseless and low latency
- Free SP ToolBox software download for disk information such as self-monitoring analysis report, extent of consumption, and SSD diagnostics

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Capacity: 240GB
Dimensions: 100.0 x 69.9 x 7.0mm
Weight: 63g (max.)
Interface: SATA III
Performance Read(max.) ATTO: 550MB/s, CDM: 460MB/s
Performance Write(max.) ATTO: 450MB/s CDM: 370MB/s
MTBF: 1,500,000 hours
Operation Voltage: 5V
Vibration Resistance Test: 20G
Shock Resistance Test: 1500G Max

*Based on “out-of-box performance” using a SATA Revision 3.0 motherboard. Performance result may vary, depending on system platform, software, interface, and capacity.

Notes:       
1. Running Crysatal Disk Mark with random data pattern. Each run had 5 averages, 1000MB test data size.
2. Running ATTO with 256MB test file sizes.

SILICON POWER SSD S55 240GB, 2.5", SATA III, 550-450MB/s 7mm, TLC

