PHILIPS ενσύρματο gaming ποντίκι SPK9404, 2400DPI, 6 πλήκτρα, μαύρο
Ενσύρματο gaming ποντίκι της Philips, με 6 πλήκτρα και ανάλυση έως 2400DPI.Είναι ιδιαίτερα κομψό και άνετο στο κράτημα.Υποστηρίζει ambiglow LED backlight!
Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά:
Connectivity: wired USB
Tracking system: infrared light
Resolution: 800-1000-1600-2400DPI
Buttons: 6
Button strenght: 55±15g
Button lifespan: 3 million keystrokes
Rated voltage/current: DC 5v<80mA
Weight: 120g
Dimensions: 117.9 x 64.5 x 37.5 ±0.5mm
Operating platform: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
You will receive a confirmation E-Mail to verify your subscription