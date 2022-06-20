MICROLAB Φορητό ηχείο MD118, power bank, φακός, selfie stick, πράσινο
Το MD118 είναι ένα νέο, υψηλής ποιότητας, φορητό ηχείο εξωτερικού χώρου, με πολλαπλά χαρακτηριστικά και τεχνολογία bluetooth.
Δεν είναι απλά ηχείο αλλά και selfie stick, φακός, βάση κινητού και power bank! Το MD118 είναι το ιδανικό gadget για κάθε ταξίδι ή εξωτερική σας δραστηριότητα!
Χαρακτηριστικά
-Bluetooth Speaker:Latest Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology for free music streaming.
-Bluetooth Selfie stick and Phone Holder,take great photos anytime, anywhere.
-Support TF card and USB flash drive to play.
-Flash Light:High brightness, good heat dissipation,suitable for hiking, cycling, mountaineering, emergency lighting.Illuminate your travel night.
-Handsfree function:Built-in hd voice microphone,no noise, no delay, facilitate your outdoor experiences.
-Power bank function: charge all your portable devices with USB port.
-With Travel Hanger ,easy to carry.
-Free switching between input on cell phone&selfie stick.
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Bluetooth : V4.2+EDR
Output Power: 5W
Bluetooth Range: 10M
Signal Noise Ratio: 75dB
Music Time:about 16 hours(60% of the volume)
Battery Capacity:4000mAh
Full Charge Time: 2-3Hours
Speaker Type: 4Ω, 5W
Input: 5V 2.1A
Output: 5V 2.1A
