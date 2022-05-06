MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box

MediaRange CD-R storage media are suitable for quickly and efficiently archiving your data. The excellent recording stability allows your data to be saved in just a few minutes with writing speeds of up to 52x. The superb compatibility with CD burners and players ensures that you can access your personal photos, documents, music, videos and backups anywhere and at any time. Our entire range of storage media are known for their long archival life and excellent UV light resistance. The full-surface printable discs can be used with all inkjet printers that have a CD print function. Give your media an individual and professional design just the way you want.

- Printable with appropriate inkjet printers

- Professional and quick-drying surface

- Long archival life

- Excellent compatibility with CD burners and players

- UV light resistant

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:

Capacity: 700MB

Speed: up to 52x

Packaging: cake box 50

Surface: white, full-surface printable

Printing area: 23 - 118mm

Applications

Archiving your files

Creating backups

Saving and sharing files

