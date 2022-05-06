καλάθι αγοράς
Μενού
  • Αρχική
  • dm
  • MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box
MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box
MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box
Νέο
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box

MediaRange CD-R storage media are suitable for quickly and efficiently archiving your data. The excellent recording stability allows your data to be saved in just a few minutes with writing speeds of up to 52x. The superb compatibility with CD burners and players ensures that you can access your personal photos, documents, music, videos and backups anywhere and at any time. Our entire range of storage media are known for their long archival life and excellent UV light resistance. The full-surface printable discs can be used with all inkjet printers that have a CD print function. Give your media an individual and professional design just the way you want.

- Printable with appropriate inkjet printers
- Professional and quick-drying surface
- Long archival life
- Excellent compatibility with CD burners and players
- UV light resistant

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Capacity: 700MB
Speed: up to 52x
Packaging: cake box 50
Surface: white, full-surface printable
Printing area: 23 - 118mm

Applications
Archiving your files
Creating backups
Saving and sharing files

MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box

18,73 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Σε απόθεμα
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

MEDIARANGE CD-R, 700MB, 52x, inkjet FF printable, 50τμχ Cake box

MediaRange CD-R storage media are suitable for quickly and efficiently archiving your data. The excellent recording stability allows your data to be saved in just a few minutes with writing speeds of up to 52x. The superb compatibility with CD burners and players ensures that you can access your personal photos, documents, music, videos and backups anywhere and at any time. Our entire range of storage media are known for their long archival life and excellent UV light resistance. The full-surface printable discs can be used with all inkjet printers that have a CD print function. Give your media an individual and professional design just the way you want.

- Printable with appropriate inkjet printers
- Professional and quick-drying surface
- Long archival life
- Excellent compatibility with CD burners and players
- UV light resistant

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Capacity: 700MB
Speed: up to 52x
Packaging: cake box 50
Surface: white, full-surface printable
Printing area: 23 - 118mm

Applications
Archiving your files
Creating backups
Saving and sharing files

Σχετικά προϊόντα
HT Συμβατό toner για Samsung Xpress D204L, 5K, μαύρο
Νέο

HT Συμβατό toner για Samsung Xpress D204L, 5K, μαύρο

HT Συμβατό toner για Samsung Xpress D204L, 5K, μαύρο Συμβατά μοντέλα: SL-M3325, SL-M3825, SL-M4025, SL-M3375, ...
24,32 €
BRUNO αναμεικτική μπαταρία μπάνιου SF11019HCP-A με αισθητήρα, ασημί
Νέο

BRUNO αναμεικτική μπαταρία μπάνιου SF11019HCP-A με αισθητήρα, ασημί

BRUNO αναμεικτική μπαταρία μπάνιου SF11019HCP-A με αισθητήρα, ασημί Αυτόματη, αναμεικτική μπαταρία υπερύθρων, για ...
117,66 €
BRUNO αναμεικτική μπαταρία μπάνιου SF11003HCP-A με αισθητήρα, ασημί
Νέο

BRUNO αναμεικτική μπαταρία μπάνιου SF11003HCP-A με αισθητήρα, ασημί

BRUNO αναμεικτική μπαταρία μπάνιου SF11003HCP-A με αισθητήρα, ασημί Αυτόματη, αναμεικτική μπαταρία υπερύθρων, για ...
95,68 €
MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable
Νέο

MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable

MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable MediaRange CD-R storage media are suitable for quickly ...
10,35 €
Ασφαλείς πληρωμές με
  

Copyright Gnet © 2022

eCommerce website με CloudCart

Σε περίπτωση διαφωνίας με την ηλεκτρονική παραγγελία, μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον ιστότοπο OPC

Συγκρίνετε προϊόντα
Συγκρίνω Διαγραφή όλων
+302310566961