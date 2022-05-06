καλάθι αγοράς
MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable
MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable
Περιγραφή

MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable

MediaRange CD-R storage media are suitable for quickly and efficiently archiving your data.
The excellent recording stability allows your data to be saved in just a few minutes with writing speeds of up to 52x.
The superb compatibility with CD burners and players ensures that you can access your personal photos, documents,
music, videos and backups anywhere and at any time. Our entire range of storage media are known for their long
archival life and excellent UV light resistance. The full-surface printable discs can be used with all inkjet printers
that have a CD print function. Give your media an individual and professional design just the way you want.


FEATURES

Capacity: 700MB
Speed: up to 52x
Packaging: cake box 25
Surface: white, full-surface printable
Printing area: 23 - 118mm
Printable with appropriate inkjet printers
Professional and quick-drying surface
Long archival life
Excellent compatibility with CD burners and players
UV light resistant
APPLICATIONS

Archiving your files
Creating backups
Saving and sharing files

