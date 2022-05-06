MEDIARANGE CD-R 700MB 52x - Cake 25τμχ inkjet FF printable

MediaRange CD-R storage media are suitable for quickly and efficiently archiving your data.

The excellent recording stability allows your data to be saved in just a few minutes with writing speeds of up to 52x.

The superb compatibility with CD burners and players ensures that you can access your personal photos, documents,

music, videos and backups anywhere and at any time. Our entire range of storage media are known for their long

archival life and excellent UV light resistance. The full-surface printable discs can be used with all inkjet printers

that have a CD print function. Give your media an individual and professional design just the way you want.



FEATURES

Capacity: 700MB

Speed: up to 52x

Packaging: cake box 25

Surface: white, full-surface printable

Printing area: 23 - 118mm

Printable with appropriate inkjet printers

Professional and quick-drying surface

Long archival life

Excellent compatibility with CD burners and players

UV light resistant

APPLICATIONS

Archiving your files

Creating backups

Saving and sharing files