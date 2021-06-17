Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI ICHILL X4 12GB

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
GPU Engine Specs
CUDA Cores 10240
Boost Clock (MHz) 1710
Memory Specs
Memory Clock (Gbps) 19.0
Memory Size (GB) 12.0
Memory Type GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width 384-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 912
Feature Support
Real-Time Ray Tracing Yes
NVIDIA GeForce Experience Yes
NVIDIA Ansel Yes
NVIDIA Highlights Yes
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Yes
Game Ready Drivers Yes
Microsoft DirectX 12
Vulkan API Yes
OpenGL 4.6
Bus Support PCIe 4.0
Windows 10 Ready Yes
Linux Ready Yes
FreeBSDx86 Ready Yes
Display Support
Max. Digital Resolution@60Hz 7680x4320
HDCP 2.3
HDMI 2.1 x1
Display Port 1.4a x3
Board Dimensions
Length (mm) 300
Height (mm) 135
Width 3-slot
Power Specs
Max. Board Power (W) 350
Min. System Power (W) 750
Ext. Power Connectors 8+8-pin
Accessories
Quick Start X1 Product Packing Information
Power Guideline X1