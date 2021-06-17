καλάθι αγοράς
Menu
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI ICHILL X4 12GB
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI ICHILL X4
Νέο
Share
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά


GPU Engine Specs

CUDA Cores 10240

Boost Clock (MHz) 1710

Memory Specs

Memory Clock (Gbps) 19.0

Memory Size (GB) 12.0

Memory Type GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width 384-bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 912

Feature Support

Real-Time Ray Tracing Yes

NVIDIA GeForce Experience Yes

NVIDIA Ansel Yes

NVIDIA Highlights Yes

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Yes

Game Ready Drivers Yes

Microsoft DirectX 12

Vulkan API Yes

OpenGL 4.6

Bus Support PCIe 4.0

Windows 10 Ready Yes

Linux Ready Yes

FreeBSDx86 Ready Yes

Display Support

Max. Digital Resolution@60Hz 7680x4320

HDCP 2.3

HDMI 2.1 x1

Display Port 1.4a x3

Board Dimensions

Length (mm) 300

Height (mm) 135

Width 3-slot

Power Specs

Max. Board Power (W) 350

Min. System Power (W) 750

Ext. Power Connectors 8+8-pin

Accessories

Quick Start X1 Product Packing Information

Power Guideline X1

Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI ICHILL X4 12GB

2.356,00 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
In stock
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Share
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά


GPU Engine Specs

CUDA Cores 10240

Boost Clock (MHz) 1710

Memory Specs

Memory Clock (Gbps) 19.0

Memory Size (GB) 12.0

Memory Type GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width 384-bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 912

Feature Support

Real-Time Ray Tracing Yes

NVIDIA GeForce Experience Yes

NVIDIA Ansel Yes

NVIDIA Highlights Yes

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Yes

Game Ready Drivers Yes

Microsoft DirectX 12

Vulkan API Yes

OpenGL 4.6

Bus Support PCIe 4.0

Windows 10 Ready Yes

Linux Ready Yes

FreeBSDx86 Ready Yes

Display Support

Max. Digital Resolution@60Hz 7680x4320

HDCP 2.3

HDMI 2.1 x1

Display Port 1.4a x3

Board Dimensions

Length (mm) 300

Height (mm) 135

Width 3-slot

Power Specs

Max. Board Power (W) 350

Min. System Power (W) 750

Ext. Power Connectors 8+8-pin

Accessories

Quick Start X1 Product Packing Information

Power Guideline X1

Σχετικά προϊόντα
Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte VGA Geforce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 8gb
Νέο

Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte VGA Geforce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC 8 GB

Γενικά Χαρακτηριστικά ...
1.895,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών Gainward GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Phantom

Κάρτα Γραφικών Gainward GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Phantom

Γενικά Χαρακτηριστικά ...
1.250,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών PALIT GeForce GTX 1660 Dual OC
Νέο

Κάρτα Γραφικών PALIT GeForce GTX 1660 Dual OC 6GΒ

Γενικά Χαρακτηριστικά ...
543,12 €
INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3090 ICHILL X3
Νέο

Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3090 ICHILL X3 24GB

H  INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3090 ICHILL X3  αποτελεί ...
3.309,00 €
Κάρτα γραφικών INNO3D Geforce RTX 3080 ICHILL X4
Νέο

Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D Geforce RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 10GB

H INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 αποτελεί ...
1.552,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI ICHILL X4 12GB
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 TI ICHILL X4 12GB
Τεχνικά ΧαρακτηριστικάGPU Engine Specs CUDA Cores 10240 Boost Clock (MHz) 1710 Memory Specs Memory Clock (Gbps) 19.0 Memory Size (GB) 12.0 Memory Type GDDR

Inno3D

2021-06-17T16:22:23+03:00
2356.00 2356.00 EUR 1
1500 1500 KGM
() PN: C308T4-126XX-1810VA36 UPC: 83516800191-6 2356.00 EUR Κάρτες Γραφικών In Stock 00300040
Ασφαλείς πληρωμές με
  

Copyright Gnet © 2021

eCommerce website με CloudCart

Σε περίπτωση διαφωνίας με την ηλεκτρονική παραγγελία, μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον ιστότοπο OPC

Compare products
Συγκρίνω Delete all
μιλήστε μαζί μας