καλάθι αγοράς
Menu
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 LHR
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 LHR
Share
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή Tags

Χαρακτηριστικά

GPU Engine Specs
CUDA Cores: 8704
Boost Clock (MHz): 1770

Memory Specs
Memory Clock: 19Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 10GB
Memory Interface: GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width: 320-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760

Feature Support
Real-Time Ray Tracing: Yes
NVIDIA GeForce Experience: Yes
NVIDIA Ansel: Yes
NVIDIA Highlights: Yes
NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready: Yes
Game Ready Drivers: Yes
Microsoft DirectX: 12 Ultimate
Vulkan API: Yes
OpenGL: 4.6
Bus Support: PCI-E 4.0 X16
OS Certification: Windows 10, Linux, FreeBSDx86
RGB: Programmable RGB: Aura Sync, Mystic Light, RGB Fusion
LHR: This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with LHR (lite hash rate) delivers 43 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).

Display Support
Multi Monitor: Yes
Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680 x 4320
HDCP: 2.3
Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
Internal Audio Input for HDMI: Internal

Standard Graphics Card Dimensions
Length: 300mm
Height: 135mm
Width: 3-slot

Thermal and Power Spec
Minimum System Power Requirement (W):750
Supplementary Power Connectors: 8+8-pin

Accessories
Installation Guide
Power Guide

Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 LHR

1.637,00 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
In stock
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Share
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

Χαρακτηριστικά

GPU Engine Specs
CUDA Cores: 8704
Boost Clock (MHz): 1770

Memory Specs
Memory Clock: 19Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 10GB
Memory Interface: GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width: 320-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760

Feature Support
Real-Time Ray Tracing: Yes
NVIDIA GeForce Experience: Yes
NVIDIA Ansel: Yes
NVIDIA Highlights: Yes
NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready: Yes
Game Ready Drivers: Yes
Microsoft DirectX: 12 Ultimate
Vulkan API: Yes
OpenGL: 4.6
Bus Support: PCI-E 4.0 X16
OS Certification: Windows 10, Linux, FreeBSDx86
RGB: Programmable RGB: Aura Sync, Mystic Light, RGB Fusion
LHR: This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with LHR (lite hash rate) delivers 43 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).

Display Support
Multi Monitor: Yes
Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680 x 4320
HDCP: 2.3
Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
Internal Audio Input for HDMI: Internal

Standard Graphics Card Dimensions
Length: 300mm
Height: 135mm
Width: 3-slot

Thermal and Power Spec
Minimum System Power Requirement (W):750
Supplementary Power Connectors: 8+8-pin

Accessories
Installation Guide
Power Guide

Σχετικά προϊόντα
Kάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3070 Ti ICHILL X4

Kάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3070 Ti ICHILL X4

H INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3070 Ti ICHILL X4 αποτελεί ...
1.274,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Eagle 8GB

Χαρακτηριστικά ...
1.165,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB OC

Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB OC

Χαρακτηριστικά ...
560,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC 8G

Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC 8G

Χαρακτηριστικά ...
947,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vision OC 8G

Κάρτα Γραφικών Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vision OC 8G

Χαρακτηριστικά ...
992,00 €
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 LHR
Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 LHR
Χαρακτηριστικά GPU Engine SpecsCUDA Cores: 8704Boost Clock (MHz): 1770 Memory SpecsMemory Clock: 19GbpsStandard Memory Config: 10GBMemory Interface: GDDR6X

Inno3D

2021-07-02T17:15:25+03:00
1637.00 1637.00 EUR 1
1500 1500 KGM
() NETCONNECT 1637.00 EUR Κάρτες Γραφικών In Stock 00300055
Ασφαλείς πληρωμές με
  

Copyright Gnet © 2021

eCommerce website με CloudCart

Σε περίπτωση διαφωνίας με την ηλεκτρονική παραγγελία, μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον ιστότοπο OPC

Compare products
Συγκρίνω Delete all
μιλήστε μαζί μας