Κάρτα Γραφικών INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 3080 ICHILL X4 LHR

Χαρακτηριστικά
GPU Engine Specs
CUDA Cores: 8704
Boost Clock (MHz): 1770
Memory Specs
Memory Clock: 19Gbps
Standard Memory Config: 10GB
Memory Interface: GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width: 320-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760
Feature Support
Real-Time Ray Tracing: Yes
NVIDIA GeForce Experience: Yes
NVIDIA Ansel: Yes
NVIDIA Highlights: Yes
NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready: Yes
Game Ready Drivers: Yes
Microsoft DirectX: 12 Ultimate
Vulkan API: Yes
OpenGL: 4.6
Bus Support: PCI-E 4.0 X16
OS Certification: Windows 10, Linux, FreeBSDx86
RGB: Programmable RGB: Aura Sync, Mystic Light, RGB Fusion
LHR: This GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with LHR (lite hash rate) delivers 43 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).
Display Support
Multi Monitor: Yes
Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680 x 4320
HDCP: 2.3
Standard Display Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a
Internal Audio Input for HDMI: Internal
Standard Graphics Card Dimensions
Length: 300mm
Height: 135mm
Width: 3-slot
Thermal and Power Spec
Minimum System Power Requirement (W):750
Supplementary Power Connectors: 8+8-pin
Accessories
Installation Guide
Power Guide