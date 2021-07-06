iGame Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Vulcan OC-V - 8GB GDDR6 - DP+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3070
Η GeForce® RTX 3070 είναι βασισμένη στη νέα αρχιτεκτονική Ampere, την 2η γενιάς RTX καρτών γραφικών. Εξοπλησμένη με Enhanced RT Cores και Tensor Cores, νέους Streaming Multiprocesssors και High-Speed G6 Memory. Σου δίνει τη δύναμη που χρειάζεσαι για να γονατίσεις και τα πιο βαριά παιχνίδια.
|Chip Series
|GeForce® RTX 3070
|Product Series
|iGame Series
|GPU Code Name
|GA104
|Manufacturing Process
|8nm
|CUDA Cores
|5888
|Core Clock
|Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1725Mhz
|One-Key OC
|Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1875Mhz
|Memory Speed Grade
|14Gbps
|Memory Size
|8GB
|Memory Bus Width
|256 bit
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|Memory Bandwidth
|448GB/s
|Product Weight
|1.7Kg
|NV technology Support
|NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
|TDP
|270W
|Display Ports
|3DP+HDMI
|Slot Number
|3 Slots