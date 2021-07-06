καλάθι αγοράς
Menu
iGame Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Vulcan OC-V - 8GB GDDR6 - DP+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
iGame Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Vulcan OC-V - 8GB GDDR6 - DP+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
Νέο
Share
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή Tags

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3070
Η GeForce® RTX 3070 είναι βασισμένη στη νέα αρχιτεκτονική Ampere, την 2η γενιάς RTX καρτών γραφικών. Εξοπλησμένη με Enhanced RT Cores και Tensor Cores, νέους Streaming Multiprocesssors και High-Speed G6 Memory. Σου δίνει τη δύναμη που χρειάζεσαι για να γονατίσεις και τα πιο βαριά παιχνίδια.

iGame Status Monitor 3.0
Αναβαθμισμένη οθόνη LCD3.0 με μέγεθος οθόνης 480 * 128 px. Μπορεί να αναστραφεί κατά 90 ° για να είναι ορατή όταν η κάρτα γραφικών είναι τοποθετημένη κάθετα. Υποστήριξη δεδομένων σε πραγματικό χρόνο και media με JPG και GIF

Multi-mode RGB
Πολλαπλά Modes RGB, με δυνατότητα να δείξουν μία μεγάλη ποικιλία από Lighting Effects. Εύκολα Customizable και έτοιμα να ταιριάξουν στο Design σας.

 One-Key Overclock
Εύκολο και γρήγορο. Απλώς πατήστε ένα κουμπί για να επιτύχετε το overclocking, για να σας προσφέρουμε μια καλύτερη διαδραστική εμπειρία DIY.

Storm Chaser
Τριπλά Fans με τελευταίας τεχνολογίας 13ων λεπίδων σχεδιασμό. Μετά από πολλαπλά Tests και Adjustments, καταφέραμε να ανεβάσουμε τον πύχη στην ψύξη.

Chip Series GeForce® RTX 3070
Product Series iGame Series
GPU Code Name GA104
Manufacturing Process 8nm
CUDA Cores 5888
Core Clock Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1725Mhz
One-Key OC Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1875Mhz
Memory Speed Grade 14Gbps
Memory Size 8GB
Memory Bus Width 256 bit
Memory Type GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s
Product Weight 1.7Kg
NV technology Support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
TDP 270W
Display Ports 3DP+HDMI
Slot Number 3 Slots

iGame Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Vulcan OC-V - 8GB GDDR6 - DP+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card

1.230,00 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
Κατόπιν Παραγγελίας/ παράδοση μέχρι 30 μέρες
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Share
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3070
Η GeForce® RTX 3070 είναι βασισμένη στη νέα αρχιτεκτονική Ampere, την 2η γενιάς RTX καρτών γραφικών. Εξοπλησμένη με Enhanced RT Cores και Tensor Cores, νέους Streaming Multiprocesssors και High-Speed G6 Memory. Σου δίνει τη δύναμη που χρειάζεσαι για να γονατίσεις και τα πιο βαριά παιχνίδια.

iGame Status Monitor 3.0
Αναβαθμισμένη οθόνη LCD3.0 με μέγεθος οθόνης 480 * 128 px. Μπορεί να αναστραφεί κατά 90 ° για να είναι ορατή όταν η κάρτα γραφικών είναι τοποθετημένη κάθετα. Υποστήριξη δεδομένων σε πραγματικό χρόνο και media με JPG και GIF

Multi-mode RGB
Πολλαπλά Modes RGB, με δυνατότητα να δείξουν μία μεγάλη ποικιλία από Lighting Effects. Εύκολα Customizable και έτοιμα να ταιριάξουν στο Design σας.

 One-Key Overclock
Εύκολο και γρήγορο. Απλώς πατήστε ένα κουμπί για να επιτύχετε το overclocking, για να σας προσφέρουμε μια καλύτερη διαδραστική εμπειρία DIY.

Storm Chaser
Τριπλά Fans με τελευταίας τεχνολογίας 13ων λεπίδων σχεδιασμό. Μετά από πολλαπλά Tests και Adjustments, καταφέραμε να ανεβάσουμε τον πύχη στην ψύξη.

Chip Series GeForce® RTX 3070
Product Series iGame Series
GPU Code Name GA104
Manufacturing Process 8nm
CUDA Cores 5888
Core Clock Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1725Mhz
One-Key OC Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1875Mhz
Memory Speed Grade 14Gbps
Memory Size 8GB
Memory Bus Width 256 bit
Memory Type GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s
Product Weight 1.7Kg
NV technology Support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
TDP 270W
Display Ports 3DP+HDMI
Slot Number 3 Slots
Σχετικά προϊόντα
AORUS GeForce RTX™ 3080 XTREME 10G (rev. 1.0)
Νέο

AORUS GeForce RTX™ 3080 XTREME 10G (rev. 1.0)

DESIGN CONCEPT Στη διάσταση AORUS, όλα ...
1.450,00 €
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 TI GAMING 8GB
Νέο

Κάρτα γραφικών Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 TI GAMING 8GB

Βασισμένη στην Ampere ...
1.450,00 €
Colorful GTX1050 Ti NE 4G-V - 4GB GDDR5 - DP+DVI+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
Νέο

Colorful GTX1050 Ti NE 4G-V - 4GB GDDR5 - DP+DVI+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card

Βασισμένη στον πυρήνα GP ...
219,99 €
Colorful GeForce GT1030 2G V4-V - 2GB GDDR5 - VGA+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
Νέο

Colorful GeForce GT1030 2G V4-V - 2GB GDDR5 - VGA+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card

Βασισμένη στον πυρήνα GP ...
89,99 €
Colorful GeForce RTX 2060 NB-V - 6GB GDDR6 - DP+DVI+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
Νέο

Colorful GeForce RTX 2060 NB-V - 6GB GDDR6 - DP+DVI+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card

Η GeForce® RTX 2060 βασίζεται στην ...
539,99 €
iGame Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Vulcan OC-V - 8GB GDDR6 - DP+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
iGame Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Vulcan OC-V - 8GB GDDR6 - DP+HDMI GPU - Gaming Graphics Card
NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3070 Η GeForce® RTX 3070 είναι βασισμένη στη νέα αρχιτεκτονική Ampere, την 2η γενιάς RTX καρτών γραφικών. Εξοπλησμένη με Enhanced RT Cores και Tensor Cores, νέους Streaming Multiprocesssors και High-Speed G6 Memory. Σου δίνει τη δύναμη που χρειάζεσαι για να γονατίσεις και τα πιο βαριά παιχνίδια. iGame Status Monitor 3.0 Αναβαθμισμένη οθόνη LCD3.0 με μέγεθος οθόνης 480 * 128 px. Μπορεί να αναστραφεί κατά 90 ° για να είναι ορατή όταν η κάρτα γραφικών είναι τοποθετημένη κάθετα. Υποστήριξη δεδομένων σε πραγματικό χρόνο και media με JPG και GIF Multi-mode RGB Πολλαπλά Modes RGB, με δυνατότητα να δείξουν μία μεγάλη ποικιλία από Lighting Effects. Εύκολα Customizable και έτοιμα να ταιριάξουν στο Design σας. One-Key Overclock Εύκολο και γρήγορο. Απλώς πατήστε ένα κουμπί για να επιτύχετε το overclocking, για να σας προσφέρουμε μια καλύτερη διαδραστική εμπειρία DIY. Storm Chaser Τριπλά Fans με τελευταίας τεχνολογίας 13ων λεπίδων σχεδιασμό. Μετά από πολλαπλά Tests και Adjustments, καταφέραμε να ανεβάσουμε τον πύχη στην ψύξη. Chip Series GeForce® RTX 3070 Product Series iGame Series GPU Code Name GA104 Manufacturing Process 8nm CUDA Cores 5888 Core Clock Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1725Mhz One-Key OC Base：1500Mhz；Boost:1875Mhz Memory Speed Grade 14Gbps Memory Size 8GB Memory Bus Width 256 bit Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s Product Weight 1.7Kg NV technology Support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores TDP 270W Display Ports 3DP+HDMI Slot Number 3 Slots

COLORFUL

2021-07-06T14:34:27+03:00
1230.00 1230.00 EUR 1
2111 2111 KGM
() 0212326116807 1230.00 EUR Κάρτες Γραφικών In Stock 00300060
Ασφαλείς πληρωμές με
  

Copyright Gnet © 2021

eCommerce website με CloudCart

Σε περίπτωση διαφωνίας με την ηλεκτρονική παραγγελία, μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον ιστότοπο OPC

Compare products
Συγκρίνω Delete all
μιλήστε μαζί μας