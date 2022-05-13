HP used Printer LaserJet CP2025N, Color, no toner

Δυνατότητες: USB, Δίκτυο Ethernet

Συμπεριλαμβάνεται καλώδιο USB και καλώδιο ρεύματος

Εκτυπωτής Grade A.

Ο εκτυπωτής έχει ελεγχθεί πλήρως και έχει περάσει επιτυχώς test λειτουργίας και εκτύπωσης.

Συμβατά Toner:

HT-CC530A

HT-CC531A

HT-CC532A

HT-CC533A

RA-CC530A

RA-CC531A

RA-CC532A

RA-CC533A

TONP-530-410-380

TONP-531-411-381

TONP-532-412-382

TONP-533-413-383

GENERAL

Packaged Quantity : 1

Printer Type Work : group printer - laser - color

Manufacturer : HP

PRINTER

Print Speed Up to 21 ppm - B/W

Up to 21 ppm - color

Built-in Devices status LCD

Connectivity Technology wired

Interface : USB, LAN

Max Resolution : ( B&W ) 600 dpi

Max Resolution : ( Color ) 600 dpi

Image Enhancement : Technology HP ImageREt 3600

Post : Script Support standard

First Print Out Time B/W 17.2 sec

Language Simulation PCL 5C, PCL 6, PostScript 3

Fonts Included : 80 x TrueType

Printer Features : HP ColorSphere Toner

Media Handling : 250-sheet input tray, 50-sheet multipurpose tray

PROCESSOR

Processor Motorola : 540 MHz

RAM

RAM Installed : ( Max ) 128 MB / 384 MB (max)

Technology / Form Factor DDR2 SDRAM - DIMM 144-pin

MEDIA HANDLING

Media Type cards, envelopes, glossy paper, labels, plain paper, recycled paper, transparencies

Min Media Size (Custom) : 3 in x 5 in

Max Media Size (Custom) : 8.5 in x 13 in

Media Sizes Executive : (7.25 in x 10.5 in), Legal (8.5 in x 14 in), Letter A Size (8.5 in x 11 in)

Media Weight : 60 g/m2 - 220 g/m2

Total Media Capacity : 300 sheets

Max Media Capacity : 550 sheets

Output Trays Capacity : 150 sheets

DUTY CYCLE

Monthly Duty Cycle (max) : 40000 pages

Recommended Monthly Volume : 750 - 2000 pages

TELECOM

Modem: none

NETWORKING

Networking Print server - integrated

Data Link Protocol Ethernet, Fast Ethernet

Network / Transport Protocol BOOTP, Bonjour, DHCP, SLP, TCP/IP

Remote Management Protocol HTTP, SNMP 1

COPIER

Copier Type none

MISCELLANEOUS

Microsoft Certifications Works with Windows Vista

Compliant Standards CISPR 22, IEC 60825-1, IEC 60950-1, UL, cUL, EN 60825, EN 60950-1, EN 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3, EN55022 Class B, EN55024, FCC CFR47 Part 15 B, ICES-003

Works with Windows Vista Software and devices that carry the Works with Windows Vista logo have been tested for baseline compatibility with PC's running.

POWER

Frequency Required : 60 Hz

Power Consumption Operational : 445 Watt

Power Consumption Stand by : Sleep 6.7 Watt

SOFTWARE / SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Software Included Drivers & Utilities

OS Required Apple MacOS X 10.2.8, Microsoft Windows XP Professional, Apple MacOS X 10.3, Apple MacOS X 10.4, Apple MacOS X 10.4 or later, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP 64-bit Edition, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition

ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS

ENERGY STAR : Yes

ENVIRONMENTAL PARAMETERS

Min Operating Temperature : 59 °F

Max Operating Temperature : 80.6 °F

Humidity Range Operating : 20 - 70%

Sound Emission (Idle) : 31 dBA

Sound Emission (Operating) : 66 dBA

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Width : 15.9 in

Depth : 19.1 in

Height : 12.7 in

Weight : 52.7 lbs

Το προϊόν ενδέχεται να έχει φυσιολογική φθορά χρήσης αλλά όχι χτυπήματα ή σπασίματα.