HP used Printer LaserJet CP2025N, Color, no toner
HP used Printer LaserJet CP2025N, Color, no toner
Περιγραφή

HP used Printer LaserJet CP2025N, Color, no toner

Δυνατότητες: USB, Δίκτυο Ethernet

Συμπεριλαμβάνεται καλώδιο USB και καλώδιο ρεύματος

Εκτυπωτής Grade A.
Ο εκτυπωτής έχει ελεγχθεί πλήρως και έχει περάσει επιτυχώς test λειτουργίας και εκτύπωσης.

Συμβατά Toner:
HT-CC530A
HT-CC531A
HT-CC532A
HT-CC533A
RA-CC530A
RA-CC531A
RA-CC532A
RA-CC533A

TONP-530-410-380
TONP-531-411-381
TONP-532-412-382
TONP-533-413-383

GENERAL
Packaged Quantity : 1
Printer Type Work : group printer - laser - color
Manufacturer : HP

PRINTER
Print Speed Up to 21 ppm - B/W
Up to 21 ppm - color
Built-in Devices status LCD
Connectivity Technology wired
Interface : USB, LAN
Max Resolution : ( B&W ) 600 dpi
Max Resolution : ( Color ) 600 dpi
Image Enhancement : Technology HP ImageREt 3600
Post : Script Support standard
First Print Out Time B/W 17.2 sec
Language Simulation PCL 5C, PCL 6, PostScript 3
Fonts Included : 80 x TrueType
Printer Features : HP ColorSphere Toner
Media Handling : 250-sheet input tray, 50-sheet multipurpose tray

PROCESSOR
Processor Motorola : 540 MHz

RAM
RAM Installed : ( Max ) 128 MB / 384 MB (max)
Technology / Form Factor DDR2 SDRAM - DIMM 144-pin

MEDIA HANDLING
Media Type cards, envelopes, glossy paper, labels, plain paper, recycled paper, transparencies
Min Media Size (Custom) : 3 in x 5 in
Max Media Size (Custom) : 8.5 in x 13 in
Media Sizes Executive : (7.25 in x 10.5 in), Legal (8.5 in x 14 in), Letter A Size (8.5 in x 11 in)
Media Weight : 60 g/m2 - 220 g/m2
Total Media Capacity : 300 sheets
Max Media Capacity : 550 sheets
Output Trays Capacity : 150 sheets

DUTY CYCLE
Monthly Duty Cycle (max) : 40000 pages
Recommended Monthly Volume : 750 - 2000 pages

TELECOM
Modem: none

NETWORKING
Networking Print server - integrated
Data Link Protocol Ethernet, Fast Ethernet
Network / Transport Protocol BOOTP, Bonjour, DHCP, SLP, TCP/IP
Remote Management Protocol HTTP, SNMP 1

COPIER
Copier Type none
MISCELLANEOUS
Microsoft Certifications Works with Windows Vista
Compliant Standards CISPR 22, IEC 60825-1, IEC 60950-1, UL, cUL, EN 60825, EN 60950-1, EN 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3, EN55022 Class B, EN55024, FCC CFR47 Part 15 B, ICES-003
Works with Windows Vista Software and devices that carry the Works with Windows Vista logo have been tested for baseline compatibility with PC's running.

POWER
Frequency Required : 60 Hz
Power Consumption Operational : 445 Watt
Power Consumption Stand by : Sleep 6.7 Watt

SOFTWARE / SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Software Included Drivers & Utilities
OS Required Apple MacOS X 10.2.8, Microsoft Windows XP Professional, Apple MacOS X 10.3, Apple MacOS X 10.4, Apple MacOS X 10.4 or later, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP 64-bit Edition, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition

ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS
ENERGY STAR : Yes

ENVIRONMENTAL PARAMETERS
Min Operating Temperature : 59 °F
Max Operating Temperature : 80.6 °F
Humidity Range Operating : 20 - 70%
Sound Emission (Idle) : 31 dBA
Sound Emission (Operating) : 66 dBA

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Width : 15.9 in
Depth : 19.1 in
Height : 12.7 in
Weight : 52.7 lbs

Το προϊόν ενδέχεται να έχει φυσιολογική φθορά χρήσης αλλά όχι χτυπήματα ή σπασίματα.

150,10 €
Περιγραφή

