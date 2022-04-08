καλάθι αγοράς
HP used Οθόνη LP2475W LCD, 24" 1920 x 1200px, HDMI/DVI-D/DP/USB, SQ
HP used Οθόνη LP2475W LCD, 24" 1920 x 1200px, HDMI/DVI-D/DP/USB, SQ
Περιγραφή

Supreme Quality

'Αριστο λειτουργικά
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης στα πλαστικά μέρη (πιθανή θαμπάδα, γυαλάδα στο χρώμα ή μικρές γρατζουνιές).
Εγγύηση από 4 καμένα pixel και πάνω.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις ραγίσματος.



Στη συσκευασία συμπεριλαμβάνονται καλώδιο ρεύματος και σύνδεσης

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Display Type: LCD monitor / TFT active matrix
Aspect Ratio: 16:10
Native Resolution: 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
Controls & Adjustments: Brightness, contrast, H/V position, color temperature, clock
Dimensions (WxDxH): 21.9 in x 10 in x 16.6 in
Horizontal Viewing Angle: 178
Vertical Viewing Angle: 178
Viewable Size: 24"
Color Temperature: 9300K, 6500K
Pixel Pitch: 0.27 mm
Panel Type: IPS
Brightness: 400 cd/m²
Screen Coating: Anti-glare, anti-static
Horizontal Refresh Rate: 94 kHz
Video Bandwidth: 205 MHz
Vertical Refresh Rate: 85 Hz
Connectivity: 2x DVI-I(24+5), 1x HDMI, 1x Display port, Composite, Component, S-Video, USB
Vesa: 10 x 10cm

