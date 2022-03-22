HP used Οθόνη E201 LCD, 20" 1600 x 900, VGA/DVI-D/USB/DP, FQ

Fine Quality
Καμένo/α pixel ή σημάδια στο panel. Φθορές στο σασί ή κιτρίνισμα σε πλαστικά μέρη λευκού χρώματος.
Εγγύηση από 4 καμένα pixel και πάνω.
Στη συσκευασία συμπεριλαμβάνονται καλώδιο ρεύματος και σύνδεσης
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Display Type: LED-backlit LCD monitor / TFT active matrix
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen - 16:9
Native Resolution: 1600 x 900 at 60 Hz
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 / 5000000:1 (dynamic)
Color Support: 16.7 million colors
Dimensions: 18.6 in x 2 in x 11.4 in - without stand
Horizontal Viewing Angle: 170
OSD Languages: Chinese (traditional), Chinese (simplified), English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese
Vertical Viewing Angle: 160
Color Temperature: 6500K
Viewable Size: 20.0"
Pixel Pitch: 0.276 mm
Panel Type: TN
Brightness: 250 cd/m2
Screen Coating: Anti-glare
Horizontal Refresh Rate: 24 - 83 kHz
Backlight Technology: WLED
Video Bandwidth: 170 MHz
Vertical Refresh Rate: 50 - 76 Hz
Interfaces: DVI-D, DisplayPort, USB 2.0 downstream, USB 2.0 upstream, VGA
