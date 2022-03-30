καλάθι αγοράς
  HP used Οθόνη Compaq LA2405wg LCD, 24" Full HD, VGA/DVI-D/DP, FQ
HP used Οθόνη Compaq LA2405wg LCD, 24" Full HD, VGA/DVI-D/DP, FQ
HP used Οθόνη Compaq LA2405wg LCD, 24" Full HD, VGA/DVI-D/DP, FQ
Περιγραφή

Fine Quality

Καμένo/α pixel ή σημάδια στο panel. Φθορές στο σασί ή κιτρίνισμα σε πλαστικά μέρη λευκού χρώματος.
Εγγύηση από 4 καμένα pixel και πάνω.



HP used Οθόνη Compaq LA2405wg LCD, 24" Full HD, VGA/DVI-D/DP, FQ

Στη συσκευασία συμπεριλαμβάνονται καλώδιο ρεύματος και σύνδεσης

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Display Type: LCD monitor / TFT active matrix
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen - 16:10
Native Resolution: 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 / 3000:1 (dynamic)
Color Support: 16.7 million colors
Controls & Adjustments: Brightness, contrast, input select, color temperature, phase, clock
Horizontal Viewing Angle: 160
Vertical Viewing Angle: 160
Viewable Size: 24"
Color Temperature: 9300K, 6500K
Pixel Pitch: 0.27 mm
Panel Type: TN
Brightness: 300 cd/m²
Screen Coating: Anti-glare
Horizontal Refresh Rate: 76 kHz
Video Bandwidth: 200 MHz
Vertical Refresh Rate: 63 Hz
Connectivity: DVI-D, VGA, DisplayPort, 2 x USB downstream, USB upstream (Type B)

