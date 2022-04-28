καλάθι αγοράς
  HP used MFP Printer LaserJet M476dw, color, WiFi, με toner
HP used MFP Printer LaserJet M476dw, color, WiFi, με toner
HP used MFP Printer LaserJet M476dw, color, WiFi, με toner
Περιγραφή

HP used MFP Printer LaserJet M476dw, color, WiFi, με toner

Δυνατότητες: Ταυτόχρονη σάρωση και των δύο όψεων της σελίδας από τον αυτόματο τροφοδότη, Έγχρωμη Σάρωση, Φωτοαντιγραφή, Fax, Δικτυακή Σάρωση, Εκτύπωση, WiFi

Συμπεριλαμβάνεται καλώδιο USB, καλώδιο ρεύματος και toner (ποσοστό χωρητικότητας 20% έως 100%).

Αξία καινούριου προϊόντος: ~1600€

Εκτυπωτής Grade A.
Ο εκτυπωτής και τα αναλώσιμα του έχουν ελεχθεί πλήρως και έχουν περάσει επιτυχώς test λειτουργίας και εκτύπωσης.

Συμβατά Toner:
TON-530-410-380
TON-531-411-381
TON-532-412-382
TON-533-413-383

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Functions: Print, copy, scan, fax
Automatic Duplexing Yes
Resolution (black): Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Resolution (color): Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Monthly duty cycle: Up to 40,000 pages
Print Technology: Laser
Display: 3.5" (8.89 cm) intuitive touchscreen Color Graphic Display (CGD)
Processor speed: 800 MHz
Number of print cartridges: 4 (1 each black, cyan, yellow, magenta)
Paper trays, standard: 2
Paper trays, maximum: 3
Connectivity, standard: Hi-Speed USB 2.0; Fast Ethernet 10/100Base-TX; Host USB
Memory, standard: 256 MB
Paper handling output, standard: 150-sheet output bin
Duplex printing: Automatic (standard)
Print speed, black (normal): Up to 21 ppm
Print speed, color (normal): Up to 21 ppm

601,15 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
