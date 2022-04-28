HP used MFP Printer LaserJet M476dw, color, WiFi, με toner
Δυνατότητες: Ταυτόχρονη σάρωση και των δύο όψεων της σελίδας από τον αυτόματο τροφοδότη, Έγχρωμη Σάρωση, Φωτοαντιγραφή, Fax, Δικτυακή Σάρωση, Εκτύπωση, WiFi
Συμπεριλαμβάνεται καλώδιο USB, καλώδιο ρεύματος και toner (ποσοστό χωρητικότητας 20% έως 100%).
Αξία καινούριου προϊόντος: ~1600€
Εκτυπωτής Grade A.
Ο εκτυπωτής και τα αναλώσιμα του έχουν ελεχθεί πλήρως και έχουν περάσει επιτυχώς test λειτουργίας και εκτύπωσης.
Συμβατά Toner:
TON-530-410-380
TON-531-411-381
TON-532-412-382
TON-533-413-383
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Functions: Print, copy, scan, fax
Automatic Duplexing Yes
Resolution (black): Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Resolution (color): Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Monthly duty cycle: Up to 40,000 pages
Print Technology: Laser
Display: 3.5" (8.89 cm) intuitive touchscreen Color Graphic Display (CGD)
Processor speed: 800 MHz
Number of print cartridges: 4 (1 each black, cyan, yellow, magenta)
Paper trays, standard: 2
Paper trays, maximum: 3
Connectivity, standard: Hi-Speed USB 2.0; Fast Ethernet 10/100Base-TX; Host USB
Memory, standard: 256 MB
Paper handling output, standard: 150-sheet output bin
Duplex printing: Automatic (standard)
Print speed, black (normal): Up to 21 ppm
Print speed, color (normal): Up to 21 ppm
