Gigabyte NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0 M.2 Typ 2280 - 128 GB
Gigabyte NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0 M.2 Typ 2280 - 128 GB
Περιγραφή

Host Memory Buffer (HMB)
The Host Memory Buffer (HMB) feature utilizes the DMA (Direct Memory Access) of PCI Express to allow SSDs to use some of the DRAM on PC system, instead of requiring the SSD to bring its own DRAM.

* HMB feature is only supported by Windows 10.

Breaking the barriers of SATA limitations (128GB)
Outstanding performance

GIGABYTE M.2 PCIe SSD provides performance for your daily computing tasks, boast of best controller & NAND flash that provide.
Sequential read speeds up to 1100 MB/s.
Sequential write speeds up to 500 MB/s.
GIGABYTE M.2 PCIe SSD gives you faster data transferring experience compared to 2.5" SATA solid state drive.

