Gelid Nova XXL Gaming Mouse pad (MP-RGB-03)
Gelid Nova XXL Gaming Mouse pad (MP-RGB-03)
  • 14 vivid RGB lightning
  • Compatible with all PC systems
  • Easy connection via USB

Feel the True Comfort! Boost Precision of Your Gaming experience!

Nova Gaming Mouse Pad is engineered for Gamers. It provides optimized mouse tracking accuracy, premium materials and vivid RGB lightning. As well as an Anti-Slip Rubber base to prevent slips or sweeping over rapid hand movements. Pinpoint tracking accuracy and optimization for both high-speed and low-speed controls. All mouse sensor types supported.

20,00 €
