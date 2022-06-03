καλάθι αγοράς
Gelid ASTRA ARGB Extension Cable (CA-RGB-24P-01) ATX Motherboard Connector
ASTRA ARGB Extension Cable (CA-RGB-24P-01) ATX Motherboard Connector
Περιγραφή

ASTRA comes with the special braided fiber-optic cover and 24 ultra-bright RGB LEDs (16 RGB LEDs in the 8-Pin/16-Pin cable version) orchestrated in the dual-side lighting module boasting unboundedly vivid RGB effects. It’s super easy to install, also easy to flex and bend, and the cable assembly is tailored to a thickness of just 20mm to ensure hassle-free connectivity to your motherboard and GPU.

 

The cable wiring is built upon 18 AWG copper wires and carries multilayer single sleeving to provide enhanced reliability, improved heat resistance and better power efficiency.

Gelid ASTRA ARGB Extension Cable (CA-RGB-24P-01) ATX Motherboard Connector

66,00 €
