Gaming Πακέτο - Havit MS956+ 2in1 Combo

Προδιαγραφές- Gaming Ποντίκι - Havit MS956
Tracking Method: Optical
Type: Wired
Interface Type: usb
Number of Rollers: 1
Number of Buttons: 7
Application: Desktop, LAPTOP
DPI: 10000DPI
Style: Gaming
Hand Orientation: Both Hands
Model Number: MS956
InterfaceType: USB
Size: 125*68*40mm
Resolution: 1000-2400-3600-5000-7000-10000DPI
OperatingVoltage: 5V
Keylife: 10,000,000times
CableLength: 1.8m
Προδιαγραφές- Gaming Mousepad - Havit MP830
Διαστάσεις: 900 * 300 * 3mm
Υλικό: Πλέγμα υφασμάτινο + καουτσούκ