Gaming Πακέτο - Havit MS956+ 2in1 Combo

2 in 1 Gaming σετ ποντίκι και mousepad.

Gaming Πακέτο - Havit MS956+ 2in1 Combo
Περιγραφή
  Προδιαγραφές- Gaming Ποντίκι - Havit MS956 Tracking Method: Optical Type: Wired Interface Type: usb Number of Rollers: 1 Number of Buttons: 7 Application: Desktop, LAPTOP DPI: 10000DPI Style: Gaming Hand Orientation: Both Hands Model Number: MS956 InterfaceType: USB Size: 125*68*40mm Resolution: 1000-2400-3600-5000-7000-10000DPI OperatingVoltage: 5V Keylife: 10,000,000times CableLength: 1.8m Προδιαγραφές- Gaming Mousepad - Havit MP830 Διαστάσεις: 900 * 300 * 3mm Υλικό: Πλέγμα υφασμάτινο + καουτσούκ

Περιγραφή
Σχετικά προϊόντα
Gaming Πακέτο - Havit KB501CM
Νέο

Gaming Πακέτο - Havit KB501CM

Προδιαγραφές- πληκτρολόγιο Μάρκα Havit Σύνδεση USB Μέγεθος 493x202x40mm Αριθμός πλήκτρων 114 Τάση Λειτουργίας 5V ...
55,00 €
Gaming Πακέτο - Havit KB701 Custom Combo
Νέο

Gaming Πακέτο - Havit KB701 Custom Combo

Προδιαγραφές- πληκτρολόγιο KB858L Το πληκτρολόγιο Gaming Havit KB858L είναι μια εξαιρετική επιλογή για κάθε παίκτη. ...
131,00 €
Gaming Πακέτο - Havit KB801 Custom Combo
Νέο

Gaming Πακέτο - Havit KB801 Custom Combo

Προδιαγραφές- πληκτρολόγιο KB858L Το πληκτρολόγιο Gaming Havit KB858L είναι μια εξαιρετική επιλογή για κάθε παίκτη. ...
116,00 €
Gaming Πακέτο - KB852CM
Νέο

Gaming Πακέτο - KB852CM

Πληκτρολόγιο πολλαπλών λειτουργιών με οπίσθιο φωτισμό Τύπος διασύνδεσης: USB Μέγεθος: 439x203x26mm Αριθμός ...
44,00 €
