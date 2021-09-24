καλάθι αγοράς
Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-02

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® Height Adjustable High Back Computer Gaming Chair

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-02
 Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά:

  1. Ανθεκτική και στιβαρή κατασκευή με επιπρόσθετα μαηιλαράκια για την μέση, τον αυχένα, την πλάτη και το κεφάλι
  2. Απαλά και μαλακά μαξιλαράκια με δυνατότητα λειτουργείας 360 μοιρών
  3. Ρυθμιζόμενα χερούλια, ύψος καθίσματος και πλάτης
  4. Υποαλλεργικά και οικολογικά υλικά κατασκευής:Δερμάτινη και ατσάλινη επένδυση
  5. Μέγιστη αντοχή βάρους: 130 kg
  6. Εργονομικός και ορθοπαιδικός σχεδιασμός για καλύτερη απόδοση, συγκέντρωση και ανάπαυση του σώματος
  7. Κομψό και επιμελημένο Design, Premium αίσθησης και εμφάνισης

      Διαστάσεις:

      340*555*860 mm

      Βάρος:

      26,85 kg

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® ERK-GC-02

Gaming Καρέκλα - Eureka Ergonomic® Height Adjustable High Back Computer Gaming Chair

