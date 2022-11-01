καλάθι αγοράς
Ενισχυτής Αυτοκινήτου – Audison AF M12.14 bit

12 CHANNELS AMPLIFIER WITH DSP - 1080W

AUDISON FORZA, ΤΟ ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΝΣΩΜΑΤΩΣΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΣΥΝΤΟΝΙΣΜΟΥ OEM Βελτιωμένη απόδοση και ισχύς ήχου χάρη στην τελευταία γενιά τεχνολογίας ADT (Audison D-Class). Ασυναγώνιστη αναλογία ισχύος/όγκου έως 0,68 W RMS/cm³ φτάνοντας το 82% της απόδοσης Πλατφόρμα λογισμικού bit Drive επόμενης γενιάς Απόδοση συμβατότητας Hi-Res, με εκτεταμένη ζώνη ήχου έως και 40 kHz, που καθίσταται δυνατή από και λειτουργία DSP στα 24 bit/96 kHz Μέγιστη ευελιξία χάρη στη δυνατότητα χρήσης της επιλογής γεφύρωσης για κάθε ζεύγος εξόδων ισχύος Έως 14 κανάλια εξόδου (12 ενισχυμένα, 2 εγγενείς έξοδοι προεξόδου, 4 προαιρετικές προεξόδους) που ελέγχονται από το DSP για επέκταση του συστήματος με άλλους ενισχυτές 8 είσοδοι υψηλού/χαμηλού επιπέδου (και μια οπτική ψηφιακή είσοδος Toslink) υποστηρίζουν πλήρη συνδεσιμότητα ακόμη και με τα πιο περίπλοκα συστήματα OEM Υποδοχή κάρτας επέκτασης (πρόσθετες 4 αναλογικές ή 1 ψηφιακές είσοδοι) Η ανάλυση ηλεκτρικού σήματος για κάθε κανάλι εισόδου διασφαλίζει τη σωστή ενσωμάτωση και διόρθωση Η ακουστική ανάλυση (με το μικρόφωνό σας USB) ενσωματώνει το γράφημα απόκρισης στην οθόνη του ισοσταθμιστή. Αυτό εξασφαλίζει αποτελεσματικό συντονισμό και εξαιρετικό ήχο! Οι προηγμένες επιλογές δρομολόγησης σήματος επιτρέπουν στον τεχνικό να υπερβεί τους προκαθορισμένους ορισμούς του συστήματος στον Οδηγό διαμόρφωσης όλα σε μια υπερσύγχρονη πλατφόρμα! AUDIOPHILE ΗΧΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΕΡΙΜΕΝΕΤΕ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ AUDISON Το AF M12.14 bit διαθέτει δώδεκα ενισχυμένα κανάλια υψηλής πιστότητας 60 x 12 @4Ω*, 90W x 12 @2Ω* με τον ηχοφιλικό ήχο της τελευταίας γενιάς τεχνολογίας Audison D-Class. Οι υψηλότερες συχνότητες μεταγωγής, το πιο απότομο φιλτράρισμα και τα εξαρτήματα υψηλότερης ανοχής προσφέρουν ήχο πάνω και πέρα ​​από τις προσδοκίες της Κατηγορίας D – σε ένα εκπληκτικά συμπαγές πακέτο! Αυτό συνδυάζεται με το εγγενές DSP που λειτουργεί στα 24 bit/96 kHz, επεκτείνοντας τη ζώνη ήχου έως και 40 kHz και κερδίζοντας την πολυπόθητη πιστοποίηση υψηλής ανάλυσης. Η γεφύρωση ζευγών καναλιών έχει ως αποτέλεσμα 180 x 6 @4Ω*, που εγγυάται ευέλικτη και ισχυρή απόδοση. Η υποστήριξη για τη λειτουργία Absolute Volume του Audison B-CON εγγυάται μέγιστο βάθος bit, ακόμη και με ασύρματες συνδέσεις! *Συνεχής ισχύς εξόδου (RMS) @14,4 VDC, 1% THD, με όλα τα κανάλια.
Technical Specification

POWER SUPPLY

Nominal power supply voltage / fuse:

11 ÷ 15 VDC / 2 x 30A

Pulse operating voltage:

6.5 ÷ 17.5 VDC

Idling current:

1.68 A

Standby current draw:

1.7 mA

Consumption @ 14.4 VDC, Minimum load impedance (Max Musical Power):

45 A

Remote IN:

4 ÷15 VDC (1 mA)

Remote OUT:

6.5 ÷15 VDC (150 mA)

ART – Automatic Remote Turn on/off from Speaker-In

1.5 VDC

Efficiency @ rated power (RMS) @14.4 VDC, 1% THD,4Ω, All Channels:

80%

AMPLIFIER STAGE

Distortion – THD+N @ 1 KHz, 4Ω, 70% Rated Power:

0.03%

Damping factor @ 1 kHz , 4Ω, 2 VRMS:

80

Bandwidth @ -3 dB:

10 Hz ÷ 42 kHz

S/N ratio (A weighted @ 1 V Input, Rated Power) Master Input:

98 dBA

S/N ratio (A weighted @ Rated Power) Optical Input:

105 dBA

Minimum load impedance:

12Ch: 2Ω

6Ch – (Bridge 1/2; 3/4; 5/6; 7/8; 9/10; 11/12): 4Ω

Output Continuous Power (RMS) @14.4 VDC, 1% THD:

12 Ch @ 4Ω:

60 W x 12

12 Ch @ 2Ω:

90 W x 12

4Ch (Bridge 1/2; 3/4; 5/6; 7/8; 9/10; 11/12) @ 4Ω:

180 W x 6

CEA SPECIFICATIONS

Output power @ 4Ω, 1% THD+N, 14.4 V:

45 W

SN ratio (ref. 1 W output):

75.5 dB

INPUTS / OUTPUTS

Pre-In (8 Ch):

0.6 ÷ 6 VRMS (15 kΩ Imp.)

Speaker-In (8 Ch + additional 4 Ch with optional F4IN card):

2.2 ÷ 22 VRMS (5 Ω Imp.)

Digital IN:

1 x Optical S/PDIF; Max 192 kHz / 24 bit + 1 x Optical/Coaxial S/PDIF with optional F2O card

DSP Preout (2 Ch):

5V RMS

DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSOR

Audio DSP and converters:

Analog Devices ADAU1467 automotive qualified audio processor.

Processing @ 96 kHz.Analog Devices 3 x ADAU1978 (4ch) and ADAU1966A (16ch) A/D and D/A converters (24 bit/192 kHz) providing very high level performance

Filter type:

Full / High-Pass / Low-Pass / Band-Pass

Filter mode and slope:

Linkwitz-Riley @ 12/24/36/48 dB/Oct.

Butterworth @ 6/12/18/24/30/36/42/48 dB/Oct.

Bessel @ 6/12/18/24/30/36/42/48 dB/Oct.

Chebyshev @ 6/12/18/24/30/36/42/48 dB/Oct.

QLP @ 6 dB/Oct.

Crossover frequency:

20 Hz ÷ 20 kHz

Phase control:

0° / 180°, All-Pass filters

Analog Input Equalizer (20 Hz ÷ 20 kHz):

12 Biquad + Delay

Output Equalizer:

Parametric/Graphic Biquad: 15 poles, 20 Hz ÷ 20 kHz

Input and Output Real Time Audio Monitor:

RTA

Time Alignment Distance:

0 ÷ 510 cm / 0 ÷ 200.8 inches

Time Alignment Delay:

0 ÷ 15 ms

CONTROL CONNECTIONS

Audison DRCC port:

Input for DRCC remote control (Optional)

Audison ADC port:

Manage other Audison devices that support this standard

Control 1 wire:

Customizable functions (+ 12 V activated)

Control 2 wire:

Customizable functions (+ 12 V activated)

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

PC connections:

Micro USB 1.1 / 2.0 / 3.0 Compatible

Software/ PC requirements:

Windows 10, Windows 11 (min. res. 1024 x 768

Ambient operating temperature range:

0 °C to 55 °C (32 °F to 131 °F)

SIZE / WEIGHT

Max size W x H x D (mm/inch):

240 x 47 x 156 / 9.44 x 1.85 x 6.14

Weight (kg/lb):

2,04 / 4.49

