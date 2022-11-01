Ενισχυτής Αυτοκινήτου – Audison AF M12.14 bit

|
POWER SUPPLY
|
Nominal power supply voltage / fuse:
|
11 ÷ 15 VDC / 2 x 30A
|
Pulse operating voltage:
|
6.5 ÷ 17.5 VDC
|
Idling current:
|
1.68 A
|
Standby current draw:
|
1.7 mA
|
Consumption @ 14.4 VDC, Minimum load impedance (Max Musical Power):
|
45 A
|
Remote IN:
|
4 ÷15 VDC (1 mA)
|
Remote OUT:
|
6.5 ÷15 VDC (150 mA)
|
ART – Automatic Remote Turn on/off from Speaker-In
|
1.5 VDC
|
Efficiency @ rated power (RMS) @14.4 VDC, 1% THD,4Ω, All Channels:
|
80%
|
AMPLIFIER STAGE
|
Distortion – THD+N @ 1 KHz, 4Ω, 70% Rated Power:
|
0.03%
|
Damping factor @ 1 kHz , 4Ω, 2 VRMS:
|
80
|
Bandwidth @ -3 dB:
|
10 Hz ÷ 42 kHz
|
S/N ratio (A weighted @ 1 V Input, Rated Power) Master Input:
|
98 dBA
|
S/N ratio (A weighted @ Rated Power) Optical Input:
|
105 dBA
|
Minimum load impedance:
|
12Ch: 2Ω
|
6Ch – (Bridge 1/2; 3/4; 5/6; 7/8; 9/10; 11/12): 4Ω
|
Output Continuous Power (RMS) @14.4 VDC, 1% THD:
|
• 12 Ch @ 4Ω:
|
60 W x 12
|
• 12 Ch @ 2Ω:
|
90 W x 12
|
• 4Ch (Bridge 1/2; 3/4; 5/6; 7/8; 9/10; 11/12) @ 4Ω:
|
180 W x 6
|
CEA SPECIFICATIONS
|
Output power @ 4Ω, 1% THD+N, 14.4 V:
|
45 W
|
SN ratio (ref. 1 W output):
|
75.5 dB
|
INPUTS / OUTPUTS
|
Pre-In (8 Ch):
|
0.6 ÷ 6 VRMS (15 kΩ Imp.)
|
Speaker-In (8 Ch + additional 4 Ch with optional F4IN card):
|
2.2 ÷ 22 VRMS (5 Ω Imp.)
|
Digital IN:
|
1 x Optical S/PDIF; Max 192 kHz / 24 bit + 1 x Optical/Coaxial S/PDIF with optional F2O card
|
DSP Preout (2 Ch):
|
5V RMS
|
DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSOR
|
Audio DSP and converters:
|
Analog Devices ADAU1467 automotive qualified audio processor.
Processing @ 96 kHz.Analog Devices 3 x ADAU1978 (4ch) and ADAU1966A (16ch) A/D and D/A converters (24 bit/192 kHz) providing very high level performance
|
Filter type:
|
Full / High-Pass / Low-Pass / Band-Pass
|
Filter mode and slope:
|
Linkwitz-Riley @ 12/24/36/48 dB/Oct.
|
Butterworth @ 6/12/18/24/30/36/42/48 dB/Oct.
|
Bessel @ 6/12/18/24/30/36/42/48 dB/Oct.
|
Chebyshev @ 6/12/18/24/30/36/42/48 dB/Oct.
|
QLP @ 6 dB/Oct.
|
Crossover frequency:
|
20 Hz ÷ 20 kHz
|
Phase control:
|
0° / 180°, All-Pass filters
|
Analog Input Equalizer (20 Hz ÷ 20 kHz):
|
12 Biquad + Delay
|
Output Equalizer:
|
Parametric/Graphic Biquad: 15 poles, 20 Hz ÷ 20 kHz
|
Input and Output Real Time Audio Monitor:
|
RTA
|
Time Alignment Distance:
|
0 ÷ 510 cm / 0 ÷ 200.8 inches
|
Time Alignment Delay:
|
0 ÷ 15 ms
|
CONTROL CONNECTIONS
|
Audison DRCC port:
|
Input for DRCC remote control (Optional)
|
Audison ADC port:
|
Manage other Audison devices that support this standard
|
Control 1 wire:
|
Customizable functions (+ 12 V activated)
|
Control 2 wire:
|
Customizable functions (+ 12 V activated)
|
GENERAL REQUIREMENTS
|
PC connections:
|
Micro USB 1.1 / 2.0 / 3.0 Compatible
|
Software/ PC requirements:
|
Windows 10, Windows 11 (min. res. 1024 x 768
|
Ambient operating temperature range:
|
0 °C to 55 °C (32 °F to 131 °F)
|
SIZE / WEIGHT
|
Max size W x H x D (mm/inch):
|
240 x 47 x 156 / 9.44 x 1.85 x 6.14
|
Weight (kg/lb):
|
2,04 / 4.49