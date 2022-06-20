καλάθι αγοράς
DELL used Οθόνη P2214H LCD/LED 22", 1920 x 1080px, 16:9, μαύρο-γκρι, FQ
DELL used Οθόνη P2214H LCD/LED 22", 1920 x 1080px, 16:9, μαύρο-γκρι, FQ
Νέο
Περιγραφή

Fine Quality

Καμένo/α pixel ή σημάδια στο panel. Φθορές στο σασί ή κιτρίνισμα σε πλαστικά μέρη λευκού χρώματος.



Στη συσκευασία συμπεριλαμβάνονται καλώδιο ρεύματος και σύνδεσης

Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά:
Dimensions (WxDxH): 20.2 in x 1.8 in x 12 in - without stand
Display Type: LED-backlit LCD monitor / TFT active matrix
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Native Resolution: Full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 / 2000000:1 (dynamic)
Color Support: 16.7 million colors
Horizontal Viewing Angle: 178
Vertical Viewing Angle: 178
Viewable Size: 21.5"
Pixel Pitch: 0.248 mm
Panel Type: IPS
Brightness: 250 cd/m²
Screen Coating: Anti-glare, 3H Hard Coating
Backlight Technology: LED backlight
Vesa: 10 x 10cm
Connectivity: VGA, DVI-D, Display port, USB

