  • DELL used Οθόνη 1908 LCD, 19" 1280 x 1024, VGA/DVI-D, FQ
DELL used Οθόνη 1908 LCD, 19" 1280 x 1024, VGA/DVI-D, FQ
DELL used Οθόνη 1908 LCD, 19" 1280 x 1024, VGA/DVI-D, FQ
Περιγραφή

Fine Quality

Καμένo/α pixel ή σημάδια στο panel. Φθορές στο σασί ή κιτρίνισμα σε πλαστικά μέρη λευκού χρώματος.



Στη συσκευασία συμπεριλαμβάνονται καλώδιο ρεύματος και σύνδεσης

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Type: LCD monitor
Color Support: 24-bit (16.7 million colors)
Image Brightness: 300 cd/m2
Image Aspect Ratio: 5:04
Image Contrast Ratio: 800:01:00
Display Type: LCD monitor / TFT active matrix
Native Resolution: 1280 x 1024
Contrast Ratio: 800:01:00
Color Support: 16.7 million colors
Horizontal Viewing Angle: 160
Vertical Viewing Angle: 160
Viewable Size: 19"
Pixel Pitch: 0.294 mm
Brightness: 300 cd/m²
Screen Coating: Anti-glare, hard coating

Συνδεσιμότητα
Interfaces: VGA, DVI-D, 4 x USB 2.0 downstream, USB 2.0 upstream ( Type B )


