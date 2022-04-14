DELL used Οθόνη 1707FP LCD, 17" 1280 x 1024, VGA/DVI-D, FQ

Fine Quality
Καμένo/α pixel ή σημάδια στο panel. Φθορές στο σασί ή κιτρίνισμα σε πλαστικά μέρη λευκού χρώματος.
Στη συσκευασία συμπεριλαμβάνονται καλώδιο ρεύματος και σύνδεσης
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Display Type: LCD monitor / TFT active matrix
Viewable Size: 17"
Native Resolution: 1280 x 1024 at 75 Hz
Ratio: 5:4
Contrast Ratio: 600:1
Horizontal Viewing Angle: 140
Vertical Viewing Angle: 130
Pixel Pitch: 0.264 mm
Brightness: 300 cd/m²
Screen Coating: Anti-glare, hard coating
Horizontal Refresh Rate: 81 kHz
Vertical Refresh Rate: 76 Hz
Response Type (Typical): 8ms
Vesa: 10 x 10cm
Connectivity: VGA, DVI-D
