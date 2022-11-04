DELL Server R720, 2x E5-2660 v2, 192GB, 3x 480GB SSD, 5x 1TB SAS, REF SQ

Supreme Quality
'Αριστο λειτουργικά.
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης (μικρογδαρσίματα απο την κίνηση στα rails ή τοποθέτηση καλωδίων/συσκευών στον server.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις βαθουλωμάτων στο case.
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
Επεξεργαστές: 2x E5-2660 v2 (10 core,25M Cache, 2.20 GHz,8 GT/s Intel® QPI)
Chipset: Intel C600
Μέγεθος Μνήμης RAM: 192GB (12x 16GB or 24x8GB) DDR3 ECC Fully RBuffered DIMMs
Μέγιστη Μνήμη: 768GB DDR3 ECC Fully Buffered DIMMs (24 Dimm slots)
PCIe slots: 1x16 fl/fh,3 x8 fl/fh,3 x8 hl/hh
Οπτικο μεσο: Όχι
Σκληρός Δίσκος: 3x 480GB SSD, 5x 1TB SAS
Υποστήριξη Σκληρών Δίσκων: 3.5" SAS/SATA
Μέγιστος Αριθμός Δίσκων: 8x 3.5" hot-plug drive
Storage Controller: Dell H710P mini/512MB
Raid Support: 0/1/10/5/50/6/60
Remote Management: iDRAC Enterprise
Form Factor: Rack (2U)
PSU Redundancy: 2x 750W Platinum
USB Ports: 4x USB, 1x USB internal, Flash SD
Network Controller: Broadcom Bcm57800-t 2x10gbe + 2x1gbe Base-t Netxtreme Ii
Supported OS: Windows Server 2016 Microsoft Windows Server 2012 Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, x64 (includes Hyper-V v2)Microsoft Windows Small Business Server 2011Novell SUSE Linux Enterprise Server Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Virtualization options: Citrix XenServer VMware vSphere including ESX and ESXi Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization
Rails: 0FYK4G (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)
