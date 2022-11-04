καλάθι αγοράς
  DELL Server R720, 2x E5-2660 v2, 192GB, 3x 480GB SSD, 5x 1TB SAS, REF SQ
DELL Server R720, 2x E5-2660 v2, 192GB, 3x 480GB SSD, 5x 1TB SAS, REF SQ
DELL Server R720, 2x E5-2660 v2, 192GB, 3x 480GB SSD, 5x 1TB SAS, REF SQ
Περιγραφή

Supreme Quality

'Αριστο λειτουργικά.
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης (μικρογδαρσίματα απο την κίνηση στα rails ή τοποθέτηση καλωδίων/συσκευών στον server.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις βαθουλωμάτων στο case.



Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
Επεξεργαστές: 2x E5-2660 v2 (10 core,25M Cache, 2.20 GHz,8 GT/s Intel® QPI)
Chipset: Intel C600
Μέγεθος Μνήμης RAM: 192GB (12x 16GB or 24x8GB) DDR3 ECC Fully RBuffered DIMMs
Μέγιστη Μνήμη: 768GB DDR3 ECC Fully Buffered DIMMs (24 Dimm slots)
PCIe slots: 1x16 fl/fh,3 x8 fl/fh,3 x8 hl/hh
Οπτικο μεσο: Όχι
Σκληρός Δίσκος: 3x 480GB SSD, 5x 1TB SAS
Υποστήριξη Σκληρών Δίσκων: 3.5" SAS/SATA
Μέγιστος Αριθμός Δίσκων: 8x 3.5" hot-plug drive
Storage Controller: Dell H710P mini/512MB
Raid Support: 0/1/10/5/50/6/60
Remote Management: iDRAC Enterprise
Form Factor: Rack (2U)
PSU Redundancy: 2x 750W Platinum
USB Ports: 4x USB, 1x USB internal, Flash SD
Network Controller: Broadcom Bcm57800-t 2x10gbe + 2x1gbe Base-t Netxtreme Ii

Supported OS: Windows Server 2016 Microsoft Windows Server 2012 Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, x64 (includes Hyper-V v2)Microsoft Windows Small Business Server 2011Novell SUSE Linux Enterprise Server Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Virtualization options: Citrix XenServer VMware vSphere including ESX and ESXi Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization

Rails: 0FYK4G (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)

1.963,23 €
