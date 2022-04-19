καλάθι αγοράς
Μενού
  • Αρχική
  • dm
  • DELL Server R630, 2x E5-2620 V3, 32GB, 2x 750W, 8x 2.5", DVD, REF SQ
DELL Server R630, 2x E5-2620 V3, 32GB, 2x 750W, 8x 2.5", DVD, REF SQ
DELL Server R630, 2x E5-2620 V3, 32GB, 2x 750W, 8x 2.5", DVD, REF SQ
Νέο
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

Supreme Quality

'Αριστο λειτουργικά.
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης (μικρογδαρσίματα απο την κίνηση στα rails ή τοποθέτηση καλωδίων/συσκευών στον server.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις βαθουλωμάτων στο case.



Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Επεξεργαστές: 2x Intel Xeon E5-2620 V3 (2.40GHZ 15MB SMART CACHE 7.2 GT/S QPI TDP)
Μέγεθος Μνήμης RAM: 32GB (2x 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC Fully Buffered)
PCIe slots: 1 x16 fl/fh,1 x16 hl/hh
Υποστήριξη Σκληρών Δίσκων: 2.5" SAS / SATA 12Gbps SAS
Μέγιστος Αριθμός Δίσκων: 8x 2.5" hot-plug drive
Storage Controller: Dell H730/1GB
Raid Support: 0/1/10/5/50/6/60
SD card: 1x Ext slot
Οπτικό μέσο: DVD
Remote Management: iDRAC8 Enterprise
vFlash Media: Enabled with iDRAC8 Enterprise
Form Factor: Rack (1U)
PSU Redundancy: 2x 750W Platinum
USB Ports: 4x USB, 1x USB internal, Flash SD
Network Controller: 4P BCM5720

Supported OS: Windows Server 2019 LTSC Microsoft® Windows Server® 2012 Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, x64 (includes Hyper-V® v2)Microsoft Windows® Small Business Server 2011Novell® SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server Red Hat® Enterprise Linux®
Virtualization options Failsafe hypervisors: Citrix® XenServer®VMware vSphere® including ESX™ and ESXi™Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization®

HDD Trays/Dummies/Bezel: STR-003, 0TW13J, Y86C1 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)
Rail Kit: 00TKYT, 024V27, 0MCTG4 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)

DELL Server R630, 2x E5-2620 V3, 32GB, 2x 750W, 8x 2.5", DVD, REF SQ

987,62 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Σε απόθεμα
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
Περιγραφή

Supreme Quality

'Αριστο λειτουργικά.
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης (μικρογδαρσίματα απο την κίνηση στα rails ή τοποθέτηση καλωδίων/συσκευών στον server.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις βαθουλωμάτων στο case.



Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Επεξεργαστές: 2x Intel Xeon E5-2620 V3 (2.40GHZ 15MB SMART CACHE 7.2 GT/S QPI TDP)
Μέγεθος Μνήμης RAM: 32GB (2x 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC Fully Buffered)
PCIe slots: 1 x16 fl/fh,1 x16 hl/hh
Υποστήριξη Σκληρών Δίσκων: 2.5" SAS / SATA 12Gbps SAS
Μέγιστος Αριθμός Δίσκων: 8x 2.5" hot-plug drive
Storage Controller: Dell H730/1GB
Raid Support: 0/1/10/5/50/6/60
SD card: 1x Ext slot
Οπτικό μέσο: DVD
Remote Management: iDRAC8 Enterprise
vFlash Media: Enabled with iDRAC8 Enterprise
Form Factor: Rack (1U)
PSU Redundancy: 2x 750W Platinum
USB Ports: 4x USB, 1x USB internal, Flash SD
Network Controller: 4P BCM5720

Supported OS: Windows Server 2019 LTSC Microsoft® Windows Server® 2012 Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, x64 (includes Hyper-V® v2)Microsoft Windows® Small Business Server 2011Novell® SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server Red Hat® Enterprise Linux®
Virtualization options Failsafe hypervisors: Citrix® XenServer®VMware vSphere® including ESX™ and ESXi™Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization®

HDD Trays/Dummies/Bezel: STR-003, 0TW13J, Y86C1 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)
Rail Kit: 00TKYT, 024V27, 0MCTG4 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)

Σχετικά προϊόντα
STANLEY mini φακός με τρίποδο 0-95-113, 1 LED

STANLEY mini φακός με τρίποδο 0-95-113, 1 LED

STANLEY mini φακός με τρίποδο 0-95-113, 1 LED Mini φακός LED με τρίποδο της STANLEY. Έχει μοναδικός σχεδιασμό για ...
10,66 €
AMIO Καπάκι βαλβίδας τροχού 02239, αλουμινίου, μπλε, 4τμχ

AMIO Καπάκι βαλβίδας τροχού 02239, αλουμινίου, μπλε, 4τμχ

AMIO Καπάκι βαλβίδας τροχού 02239, αλουμινίου, μπλε, 4τμχ Καπάκι βαλβίδας τροχού κατασκευασμένο από αλουμίνιο με ...
2,41 €
TELTONIKA antenna combo SISO Mobile/GNSS/Wi-Fi 003R-00254, SMA, IP67

TELTONIKA antenna combo SISO Mobile/GNSS/Wi-Fi 003R-00254, SMA, IP67

TELTONIKA antenna combo SISO Mobile/GNSS/Wi-Fi 003R-00254, SMA, IP67 Συμβατό με τα router UTX09, RUT230, RUT240, ...
41,18 €
RAVENNA καθρέπτης μπάνιου LED Opera Oval 70, 9.36, Φ70, λευκός

RAVENNA καθρέπτης μπάνιου LED Opera Oval 70, 9.36, Φ70, λευκός

RAVENNA καθρέπτης μπάνιου LED Opera Oval 70, 9.36, Φ70, λευκός Κομψός καθρέπτης μπάνιου με LED φωτισμό και διακόπτη ...
142,18 €
Ασφαλείς πληρωμές με
  

Copyright Gnet © 2022

eCommerce website με CloudCart

Σε περίπτωση διαφωνίας με την ηλεκτρονική παραγγελία, μπορείτε να χρησιμοποιήσετε τον ιστότοπο OPC

Συγκρίνετε προϊόντα
Συγκρίνω Διαγραφή όλων
+302310566961