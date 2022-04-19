DELL Server R630, 2x E5-2620 V3, 32GB, 2x 750W, 8x 2.5", DVD, REF SQ

Supreme Quality
'Αριστο λειτουργικά.
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης (μικρογδαρσίματα απο την κίνηση στα rails ή τοποθέτηση καλωδίων/συσκευών στον server.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις βαθουλωμάτων στο case.
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Επεξεργαστές: 2x Intel Xeon E5-2620 V3 (2.40GHZ 15MB SMART CACHE 7.2 GT/S QPI TDP)
Μέγεθος Μνήμης RAM: 32GB (2x 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC Fully Buffered)
PCIe slots: 1 x16 fl/fh,1 x16 hl/hh
Υποστήριξη Σκληρών Δίσκων: 2.5" SAS / SATA 12Gbps SAS
Μέγιστος Αριθμός Δίσκων: 8x 2.5" hot-plug drive
Storage Controller: Dell H730/1GB
Raid Support: 0/1/10/5/50/6/60
SD card: 1x Ext slot
Οπτικό μέσο: DVD
Remote Management: iDRAC8 Enterprise
vFlash Media: Enabled with iDRAC8 Enterprise
Form Factor: Rack (1U)
PSU Redundancy: 2x 750W Platinum
USB Ports: 4x USB, 1x USB internal, Flash SD
Network Controller: 4P BCM5720
Supported OS: Windows Server 2019 LTSC Microsoft® Windows Server® 2012 Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, x64 (includes Hyper-V® v2)Microsoft Windows® Small Business Server 2011Novell® SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server Red Hat® Enterprise Linux®
Virtualization options Failsafe hypervisors: Citrix® XenServer®VMware vSphere® including ESX™ and ESXi™Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization®
HDD Trays/Dummies/Bezel: STR-003, 0TW13J, Y86C1 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)
Rail Kit: 00TKYT, 024V27, 0MCTG4 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)
