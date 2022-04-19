καλάθι αγοράς
  DELL Server DL380 G9, 2x E5-2630 V3, 32GB, 2x 800W, 16x 2.5", REF SQ
DELL Server DL380 G9, 2x E5-2630 V3, 32GB, 2x 800W, 16x 2.5", REF SQ
DELL Server DL380 G9, 2x E5-2630 V3, 32GB, 2x 800W, 16x 2.5", REF SQ
Περιγραφή

Supreme Quality

'Αριστο λειτουργικά.
Πολύ καλή εξωτερική εμφάνιση, ενδεχομένως με φθορά φυσιολογικής χρήσης (μικρογδαρσίματα απο την κίνηση στα rails ή τοποθέτηση καλωδίων/συσκευών στον server.
Αποκλείονται περιπτώσεις βαθουλωμάτων στο case.



Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά:
Επεξεργαστές: 2x Intel Xeon E5-2620 V3 (2.40GHZ 15MB SMART CACHE 7.2 GT/S QPI TDP)
Μέγεθος Μνήμης RAM: 32GB (2x 16GB DDR4-2133 ECC Fully Buffered)
Graphics:Integrated Matrox G200 video standard
Υποστήριξη Σκληρών Δίσκων: 16x 2.5" SAS / SATA 12Gbps SAS
Storage Controller: HP Smart Array P440/4GB + SAS Expander Card
HPE Server UEFI/Legacy ROM
HPE Smart Storage Battery: Yes
Οπτικό Μέσο: No
Raid Support: 0/1/1+0/5/6/5+0/6+0
Infrastructure Management: ILO4
Form Factor: Rack (2U)
PSU Redundancy: 2x 800W
USB Ports: 5x USB, 1x USB internal 1x SD internal
Network Controller: HP Ethernet 1Gb 4-port 331FLR Adapter, HP Ethernet 1Gb 4-port 331i Adapter

Supports: Windows Server up to 2019, RHEL, SLES, OEL, Solaris, NetWare, Vmware 5, and HP Citrix Essentials for XenServer.

HDD Trays/Dummies: STR-009, STR-032 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)
Rail Kit: 653316-001 (Δεν Συμπεριλαμβάνονται)

+302310566961