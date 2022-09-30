καλάθι αγοράς
DD AUDIO - RL-SW12-D2

Τα υπογούφερ της σειράς REDLINE SW προσφέρουν εξαιρετικά μπάσα.

DD AUDIO - RL-SW12-D2
Περιγραφή
Τα υπογούφερ της σειράς REDLINE SW προσφέρουν εξαιρετικά μπάσα και αξία. Αυτά τα υπογούφερ Hi Def Tuned λειτουργούν εξαιρετικά σε σφραγισμένα και μικρά αεριζόμενα περιβλήματα, σε χαμηλά έως μέτρια επίπεδα ισχύος. Είναι εξοπλισμένα με όλα τα χαρακτηριστικά απόδοσης που απαιτούνται για να χειριστούν τις ακαμψίες του καθημερινού σφυροκοπήματος και είναι διαθέσιμα σε δύο επιλογές σύνθετης αντίστασης, ώστε να μπορούν να ταιριάζουν με οποιονδήποτε ενισχυτή ήχου DD.

RL-SW12: 100w – 300w – 12 Inch Hi-Def Tuned – Subwoofer

Speaker Size (In): 12
Watts RMS: 100 - 300
Watts Peak: 600
Impedance: D2 / D4
VCD (In): 2
Piston Diameter (In): 10
Fs (Hz): 33
Qms: 8.673
Qes: 0.54
Qts: 0.508
Vas: 65.339
dBSPL: 89
Xmech (MM): 25
Xmax (MM): 8
Frame OD (In): 12.22
Frame OD w/Gasket (In): 12.4
Mounting Diameter (In): 11
Mounting Depth (In): 5.34
Motor Diameter (In): 5.27
Motor Depth (In): 1.7
Magnet Weight (Oz): 55
Woofer Displacement (CuFt): 0.05
Sealed Enclosure (CuFt): 0.8 - 1.5
Ported Enclosure (CuFt): 1.0 - 1.75

DD AUDIO - RL-SW12-D2

Τα υπογούφερ της σειράς REDLINE SW προσφέρουν εξαιρετικά μπάσα.

Περιγραφή
