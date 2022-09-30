DD AUDIO - RL-SW12-D2

|Speaker Size (In):
|12
|Watts RMS:
|100 - 300
|Watts Peak:
|600
|Impedance:
|D2 / D4
|VCD (In):
|2
|Piston Diameter (In):
|10
|Fs (Hz):
|33
|Qms:
|8.673
|Qes:
|0.54
|Qts:
|0.508
|Vas:
|65.339
|dBSPL:
|89
|Xmech (MM):
|25
|Xmax (MM):
|8
|Frame OD (In):
|12.22
|Frame OD w/Gasket (In):
|12.4
|Mounting Diameter (In):
|11
|Mounting Depth (In):
|5.34
|Motor Diameter (In):
|5.27
|Motor Depth (In):
|1.7
|Magnet Weight (Oz):
|55
|Woofer Displacement (CuFt):
|0.05
|Sealed Enclosure (CuFt):
|0.8 - 1.5
|Ported Enclosure (CuFt):
|1.0 - 1.75
