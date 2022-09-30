DD AUDIO - RL-PSW15-D2

|Speaker Size (In):
|15
|Watts RMS:
|400-700
|Watts Peak:
|2100
|Impedance:
|D2 / D4
|VCD (In):
|3
|Piston Diameter (In):
|13
|Fs (Hz):
|29
|Qms:
|6.205
|Qes:
|0.89
|Qts:
|0.778
|Vas:
|93.91
|dBSPL:
|89
|Xmech (MM):
|30
|Xmax (MM):
|14
|Frame OD (In):
|15.02
|Frame OD w/Gasket (In):
|14.04
|Mounting Diameter (In):
|13.89
|Mounting Depth (In):
|7.32
|Motor Diameter (In):
|6.69
|Motor Depth (In):
|2.59
|Magnet Weight (Oz):
|115
|Woofer Displacement (CuFt):
|0.1
|Ported Enclosure (CuFt):
|3.0 - 5.0
|Shipping Weight (Lbs):
|22
You will receive a confirmation E-Mail to verify your subscription