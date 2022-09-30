καλάθι αγοράς
DD AUDIO - RL-PSW15-D2

Τα υπογούφερ της σειράς REDLINE SW προσφέρουν εξαιρετικά μπάσα.

DD AUDIO - RL-PSW15-D2
Περιγραφή
Τα υπογούφερ REDLINE PSW είναι κατασκευασμένα για να βελτιώσουν την ισχύ σας, ώστε να μπορείτε να ανεβάσετε τα μπάσα σας! Είναι διαθέσιμα σε μεγέθη 10 ιντσών, 12 ιντσών και 15 ιντσών με επιλογές πηνίου φωνής Dual 2 και Dual 4 ohm και με ονομασίες ισχύος 300-600 watt RMS για τις 10 και 12 ίντσες και 400-700 watt RMS για 15 ιντσών.

RL-PSW15

Speaker Size (In): 15
Watts RMS: 400-700
Watts Peak: 2100
Impedance: D2 / D4
VCD (In): 3
Piston Diameter (In): 13
Fs (Hz): 29
Qms: 6.205
Qes: 0.89
Qts: 0.778
Vas: 93.91
dBSPL: 89
Xmech (MM): 30
Xmax (MM): 14
Frame OD (In): 15.02
Frame OD w/Gasket (In): 14.04
Mounting Diameter (In): 13.89
Mounting Depth (In): 7.32
Motor Diameter (In): 6.69
Motor Depth (In): 2.59
Magnet Weight (Oz): 115
Woofer Displacement (CuFt): 0.1
Ported Enclosure (CuFt): 3.0 - 5.0
Shipping Weight (Lbs): 22

199,00 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
SKU
Παρακαλώ επιλέξτε παραλλαγή πρώτα
Εξαντλημένο
Εκτός αποθέματος
Πρόσθεσε στην λίστα επιθυμιών
