DD AUDIO - RL-PSW12-D2

|Speaker Size (In):
|12
|Watts RMS:
|300-600
|Watts Peak:
|1800
|Impedance:
|D2 / D4
|VCD (In):
|2.5
|Piston Diameter (In):
|10
|Fs (Hz):
|37
|Qms:
|5.835
|Qes:
|0.845
|Qts:
|0.738
|Vas:
|30.23
|dBSPL:
|87
|Xmech (MM):
|29
|Xmax (MM):
|13
|Frame OD (In):
|12.126
|Frame OD w/Gasket (In):
|11.17
|Mounting Diameter (In):
|11.02
|Mounting Depth (In):
|6.53
|Motor Diameter (In):
|6.14
|Motor Depth (In):
|2.59
|Magnet Weight (Oz):
|100
|Woofer Displacement (CuFt):
|0.07
|Ported Enclosure (CuFt):
|1.75 - 2.75
|Shipping Weight (Lbs):
|19
