DD AUDIO - LE-M08d

For the LE enclosures, our goal was to build the smallest, best sounding enclosures possible. We used our DD Box system and built a small mountain of prototype boxes to determine the optimal size, tuning and port design. The resulting products are the perfect sub solutions when space is limited, but the listener still desires quality low bandwidth reproduction.
The subwoofers used in the LE enclosures are built with highly durable parts that have been tuned specifically for these enclosures. In our testing, at their rated power, the LE enclosures outperformed similar products that used larger diameter drivers and larger boxes.
The shape and size of the LE-S06 allows you to add some respectable bass to even the smallest spaces, and with the included feet you have the option to use it in downfire applications. To make this little guy even more versatile, it features a bi-amp speaker terminal cup allowing you to easily wire the enclosure to 1 or 4 Ohm depending on your amp’s requirements.
Visit our OEM
page for upgrade suggestions for your vehicle or our Adventure
page for upgrade suggestions for your Motorcycle, UTV or Boat.