DD AUDIO - AUDIO 2510f D4

DD Audio is know for industry leading subwoofer innovations, and the 2508 is loaded with our latest state of the art performance based features that clearly separate it from any other subwoofer on the planet.The 2508 is the first DD Audio subwoofer with ESP. ESP stands for Evolution Subwoofer Package, and it will completely change the game when it comes to high performance subwoofers. ESP equipped subs will feature a culmination of what we’ve learned from over 25 years of building high performance drivers. Every part in our ESP subs is exclusive to DD Audio. By custom tooling every part that goes into an ESP woofer we’re able to overcome many issues faced by using standard designs. ESP Features: True Size Carbon Fiber Blend Cone (CFB) – True size cone geometry allows for more cone area and bass output from a given box size while staying in designated size classes. The CFB composition employs a potent carbon fiber based cocktail to give you the highest strength to weight ration of any pulp cone in the industry. Vario-density Extended Range Of Motion Surround (V-ROM) – Provides the ultimate in linear control at high excursion while still allowing for dynamic sounding bass reproduction. Tuned Composite Spider System (CSS) – Each suspension is tuned for specific performance traits with spiders using mixtures of laminated cloth layers over a compressed rubber core for extended life and smoother linear travel. DD Super Frame (Sframe)- We designed new these frame geometries to maximize the spider diameter, cone diameter, suspension excursion, and to work as an outer shorting ring for the motor while maximizing heat sinking and heat flow from the coil. The technologically advanced 2508 combines what were previously impossible elements into an 8″ package. It was designed with the excursion and power handling of a larger diameter woofer enabling it to make maximum acoustic energy in space constrained applications. This groundbreaking subwoofer delivers True To The Source sound at ultra low distortion levels that you have to hear to believe.