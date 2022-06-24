DD AUDIO - AUDIO 1510d D4

The E Series 5.25″ Coaxial Speaker is perfect for the listener who wants to instantly take their system from factory to fantabulous. This 2-way set is designed for efficiency with features that deliver outstanding sound and value. Woofer: The EX5.25’s woofer features an injection molded poly cone, rubber surround, and rigid steel frame. For reduced inductance, extended high-frequency roll off, and increased efficiency the voice coils features a double slit former and the motor utilizes a copper pole cap. The soft parts are driven with a high flux 11 Oz ferrite magnet motor. Tweeter: The 20 mm high-grade neodymium driven mylar dome tweeter is able to easily and cleanly reproduce the upper-frequency range needed to bring out the subtle details in your music