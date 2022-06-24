καλάθι αγοράς
DD AUDIO - AUDIO 1508d D2

DD AUDIO - USA SUBWOOFERS

DD AUDIO - AUDIO 1508d D2
The E Series 5.25″ Coaxial Speaker is perfect for the listener who wants to instantly take their system from factory to fantabulous. This 2-way set is designed for efficiency with features that deliver outstanding sound and value. Woofer: The EX5.25’s woofer features an injection molded poly cone, rubber surround, and rigid steel frame. For reduced inductance, extended high-frequency roll off, and increased efficiency the voice coils features a double slit former and the motor utilizes a copper pole cap. The soft parts are driven with a high flux 11 Oz ferrite magnet motor. Tweeter: The 20 mm high-grade neodymium driven mylar dome tweeter is able to easily and cleanly reproduce the upper-frequency range needed to bring out the subtle details in your music

AUDISON - AV bit In HD

AUDISON - AV bit In HD

Το Audison AV bit IN HD είναι μία Ψηφιακή διασύνδεση για όλους τους ενισχυτές AV. Προσφέρει μία είσοδο AD Link και ...
222,00 €
AUDISON - Prima APBX 8DS

AUDISON - Prima APBX 8DS

Το 8,5 λίτρων περίβλημα του APBX 8 DS μπορεί να παρέχει την υψηλότερη αναλογία απόδοσης / μεγέθους. Με διαμόρφωση ...
333,00 €
AUDISON - bit DMI

AUDISON - bit DMI

Το bit DMI είναι μια ψηφιακή διασύνδεση για τα συστήματα MOST, παρέχοντας τη δυνατότητα σύνδεσης των επεξεργαστών ...
555,00 €
AUDISON - Prima APBX 8R

AUDISON - Prima APBX 8R

Το υπογούφερ APBX 8 R με επαναφορτιζόμενη φόρτιση είναι σχεδιασμένο ώστε να συγκεντρώνει τα SPL στη χαμηλότερη ...
333,00 €
