Crucial BX500 480GB 2.5-inch internal SSD, SATA 6.0Gb/s, 540 MB/s Read, 500 MB/s Write
Crucial BX500 480GB 2.5-inch internal SSD, SATA 6.0Gb/s, 540 MB/s Read, 500 MB/s Write
Περιγραφή

Improve Performance

Boot up faster. Load files quicker. Improve overall system responsiveness for all your computing needs. 

Tools for Easy Installation

Our simple instructions, cloning software, and how-to videos make installation straightforward! Millions of people have upgraded with a Crucial SSD. 

Award-Winning Support

Get questions answered by our expert support team. Read SSD articles, connect with other users on our forum, or chat live with one of our specialists.

3-year Limited Warranty1

We back thousands of validation hours, dozens of qualification tests, and a heritage of award-winning SSDs with a 3-year limited warranty.

Σχετικά προϊόντα
Gigabyte NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0 M.2 Typ 2280 - 128 GB
Νέο

Gigabyte NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0 M.2 Typ 2280 - 128 GB

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) The Host Memory Buffer (HMB) feature utilizes the DMA (Direct Memory Access) of PCI ...
35,00 €
AS350 PANTHER SATA III SSD, 240GB
Νέο

AS350 PANTHER SATA III SSD, 240GB

ENJOY THE DECENT READING SPEED AS350 operates at SATA III interface with the sequential read and write speed of up ...
36,00 €
Patriot Burst Elite 120GB 2.5 ” SATA III
Νέο

Patriot Burst Elite 120GB 2.5 ” SATA III

FEATURES: • Release: 2020 • Latest SATA 3 controller • Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling • Bad ...
24,00 €
Crucial P5 SSD 500GB M.2 NVMe
Νέο

SSD Crucial P5 500GB M.2 NVMe

Το Crucial P5 παρέχει ...
74,00 €
Adata XPG Spectrix S40G RGB SSD 512GB
Νέο

SSD Adata XPG Spectrix S40G RGB 512GB

Χαρακτηριστικά ...
87,00 €
