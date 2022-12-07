Corsair HS60 Pro Over Ear Gaming Headset με σύνδεση 3.5mm Κίτρινο

Audio CUE Software: Yes
Surround Sound: Yes
Detachable Microphone:Yes
Rechargble Battery: No
Weight: 0.325
Headset Frequency Response:20Hz - 20 kHz
Headset Battery Life: N/A
Headphone Sensitivity: 111dB (+/-3dB)
Headset Wireless Range: N/A
Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz
Headset Type: Wired
Headset Drivers: 50mm
Cable Length: 1.8m
Color: YELLOW
Audio: 7.1 Surround
Lighting: NONE
Platform: PC, PS4/5, Xbox 1 / XS, Mbl
Microphone Impedance: 2.0k Ohms
Microphone Type: Uni-directional with noise-cancelling
Microphone Frequency Response: 100Hz to 10kHz
Microphone Sensitivity:-40dB (+/-3dB)
