Corsair HS60 Pro Over Ear Gaming Headset με σύνδεση 3.5mm Κίτρινο
Corsair HS60 Pro Over Ear Gaming Headset με σύνδεση 3.5mm Κίτρινο
Περιγραφή

Audio CUE Software: Yes

Surround Sound: Yes

Detachable Microphone:Yes

Rechargble Battery: No

Weight: 0.325

Headset Frequency Response:20Hz - 20 kHz

Headset Battery Life: N/A

Headphone Sensitivity: 111dB (+/-3dB)

Headset Wireless Range: N/A

Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz

Headset Type: Wired

Headset Drivers: 50mm

Cable Length: 1.8m

Color: YELLOW

Audio: 7.1 Surround

Lighting: NONE

Platform: PC, PS4/5, Xbox 1 / XS, Mbl

Microphone Impedance: 2.0k Ohms

Microphone Type: Uni-directional with noise-cancelling

Microphone Frequency Response: 100Hz to 10kHz

Microphone Sensitivity:-40dB (+/-3dB)

68,00 €
εξοικονομήσετε:
Περιγραφή

