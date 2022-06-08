καλάθι αγοράς
  • Cisco used Catalyst 3560G-24PS, Switch, 24 ports PoE, Managed
Περιγραφή

Cisco used Catalyst 3560G-24PS, Switch, 24 ports PoE, Managed

Κύρια Χαρακτηριστικά:
Subtype: Gigabit Ethernet
Form Factor: Rack-mountable
Ports : 24 x 10/100/1000 (PoE) + 4 x Gigabit SFP
Routing Protocol: RIP-1, RIP-2, HSRP, static IP routing, RIPng
Authentication Method: Kerberos, RADIUS, TACACS+, Secure Shell v.2 (SSH2)
Status Indicators: Port transmission speed, port duplex mode, system, RPS (Redundant Power Supply), PoE, link/activity

Networking:
Communication Mode: full-duplex, half-duplex
Switching Protocol: Ethernet
Remote Management Protocol: HTTP, RMON 1, RMON 2, RMON 3, RMON 9, SNMP 1, SNMP 2c, SNMP 3, SSH-2, Telnet
Features: ARP support, Access Control List (ACL) support, Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), MLD snooping, MPLS support, Multiple Spanning Tree Protocol (MSTP) support, Per-VLAN Spanning Tree Plus (PVST+), Port Aggregation Protocol (PAgP) support, Quality of Service (QoS), Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) support, Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) support, Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR), Cisco EnergyWise technology, Trivial File Transfer Protocol (TFTP) support, Uni-Directional Link Detection (UDLD), VLAN support, Virtual Route Forwarding-Lite (VRF-Lite), auto-negotiation, auto-sensing per device, auto-uplink (auto MDI/MDI-X), full duplex capability, layer 2 switching, layer 3 switching, DHCP server, manageable, power over Ethernet (PoE), traffic shaping, trunking, DHCP snooping, DHCP support, Dynamic ARP Inspection (DAI), Dynamic Trunking Protocol (DTP) support, IGMP snooping, IP-routing


Τροφοδοσία
Power Source: AC 120/230 V


Rack Mounting Kit: Συμπεριλαμβάνεται
Βάρος: 6.12 kg

