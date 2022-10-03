Cisco used Catalyst 3560-24 PS, Switch, 24 ports, PoE managed
Κύρια Χαρακτηριστικά:
Form Factor: Desktop
Ports : 24 Ethernet 10/100 ports and 2 SFP-based Gigabit Ethernet ports
Routing Protocol: RIP-1, RIP-2, static IP routing, RIPng
Authentication Method: Kerberos, RADIUS, Secure Shell v.2 (SSH2), TACACS+
Networking:
Communication Mode: full-duplex, half-duplex
Switching Protocol: Ethernet
Remote Management Protocol: HTTP, RMON 1, RMON 2, RMON 3, RMON 9, SNMP 1, SNMP 2c, SNMP 3, SSH-2, Telnet
Features Access Control List: (ACL) support, DHCP server, Port Aggregation Protocol (PAgP) support, Quality of Service (QoS), Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR), Trivial File Transfer Protocol (TFTP) support, VLAN support, Virtual Route Forwarding-Lite (VRF-Lite), auto-negotiation, auto-sensing per device, auto-uplink (auto MDI/MDI-X), full duplex capability, DHCP snooping, layer 2 switching, layer 3 switching, manageable, power over Ethernet (PoE), traffic shaping, trunking, DHCP support, Dynamic ARP Inspection (DAI), Dynamic Trunking Protocol (DTP) support, IGMP snooping, IP-routing, MLD snooping, MPLS support
Compliant Standards: IEEE 802.1D, IEEE 802.1Q, IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.3x, IEEE 802.3z, IEEE 802.1p, IEEE 802.1s, IEEE 802.1w, IEEE 802.1x, IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3ab, IEEE 802.3ad (LACP), IEEE 802.3af
Τροφοδοσία:
Power Source: AC 120/230 V
Rack Mounting Kit: Δεν συμπεριλαμβάνεται
