BIOSTAR Μητρική Z490GTN, 2x DDR4, s1200, USB 3.2, Mini ITX, Ver. 5.1

-Supports 10th Generation Intel Core™ Processor

-Intel Z490 single chip architecture

-Supports 2-DIMM DDR4- 2666/ 2800/ 2933 / 3200(OC)/3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) up to 64GB Memory

-Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)

-Supports Intel Optane Technology

-Supports HDMI 4K resolution

-Supports GbE LAN

-Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά

Chipset: Intel Z490

CPU support: Socket 1200 for 10th Gen Intel Core™, Pentium and Celeron processors

Memory: 2 x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 64 GB Memory (Dual Channel DDR4 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 / 3200(OC)/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) )

Integrated video: By CPU model

Storage: 4x SATA III (6Gb/s) : Supports AHCI, RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 & Intel Rapid Storage Technology, 1 x M.2 (M Key) Socket

LAN: Intel i219V, 10/100/1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability

Audio codec: ALC892, 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi(Front)

USB: x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal header), 4 x USB 2.0 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)

Expansion slot: 1 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 Slot

Dimension: Mini ITX Form Factor Dimension: 17cm x 17cm ( W x L )

OS support: Support Windows 10 (64bit)

Rear I/O:

2x WiFi Antenna Ports (Optional)

1x PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse

1x HDMI Port

1x VGA Port

1x LAN Port

2x USB 2.0 Ports

4x USB 3.2(Gen1) Ports

3x Audio Jack

Internal I/O

4x SATA III Connectors (6Gb/s)

1x M.2 (E Key) Socket : Supports 2230 type WiFi & Bluetooth module and Intel CNVi

1x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)

1x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports)

1x 8-Pin Power Connector

1x 24-Pin Power Connector

1x CPU Fan Connector

1x CPU water cooling connector (CPU_OPT)

1x System Fan Connector

1x Front Panel Header

1x Front Audio Header

1x Clear CMOS Header

1x Internal Stereo Speaker Header

1x LED Header (5V)

1x LED Header (12V)

* M.2 E Key wireless card is not provided