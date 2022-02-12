BIOSTAR Μητρική Z490GTN, 2x DDR4, s1200, USB 3.2, Mini ITX, Ver. 5.1
-Supports 10th Generation Intel Core™ Processor
-Intel Z490 single chip architecture
-Supports 2-DIMM DDR4- 2666/ 2800/ 2933 / 3200(OC)/3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) up to 64GB Memory
-Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)
-Supports Intel Optane Technology
-Supports HDMI 4K resolution
-Supports GbE LAN
-Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
Chipset: Intel Z490
CPU support: Socket 1200 for 10th Gen Intel Core™, Pentium and Celeron processors
Memory: 2 x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 64 GB Memory (Dual Channel DDR4 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 / 3200(OC)/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) )
Integrated video: By CPU model
Storage: 4x SATA III (6Gb/s) : Supports AHCI, RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 & Intel Rapid Storage Technology, 1 x M.2 (M Key) Socket
LAN: Intel i219V, 10/100/1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability
Audio codec: ALC892, 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi(Front)
USB: x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal header), 4 x USB 2.0 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)
Expansion slot: 1 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 Slot
Dimension: Mini ITX Form Factor Dimension: 17cm x 17cm ( W x L )
OS support: Support Windows 10 (64bit)
Rear I/O:
2x WiFi Antenna Ports (Optional)
1x PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse
1x HDMI Port
1x VGA Port
1x LAN Port
2x USB 2.0 Ports
4x USB 3.2(Gen1) Ports
3x Audio Jack
Internal I/O
4x SATA III Connectors (6Gb/s)
1x M.2 (E Key) Socket : Supports 2230 type WiFi & Bluetooth module and Intel CNVi
1x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)
1x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports)
1x 8-Pin Power Connector
1x 24-Pin Power Connector
1x CPU Fan Connector
1x CPU water cooling connector (CPU_OPT)
1x System Fan Connector
1x Front Panel Header
1x Front Audio Header
1x Clear CMOS Header
1x Internal Stereo Speaker Header
1x LED Header (5V)
1x LED Header (12V)
* M.2 E Key wireless card is not provided
