BIOSTAR Μητρική Z490GTN, 2x DDR4, s1200, USB 3.2, Mini ITX, Ver. 5.1
BIOSTAR Μητρική Z490GTN, 2x DDR4, s1200, USB 3.2, Mini ITX, Ver. 5.1
Περιγραφή

BIOSTAR Μητρική Z490GTN, 2x DDR4, s1200, USB 3.2, Mini ITX, Ver. 5.1

-Supports 10th Generation Intel Core™ Processor
-Intel Z490 single chip architecture
-Supports 2-DIMM DDR4- 2666/ 2800/ 2933 / 3200(OC)/3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) up to 64GB Memory
-Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)
-Supports Intel Optane Technology
-Supports HDMI 4K resolution
-Supports GbE LAN
-Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
Chipset: Intel Z490
CPU support: Socket 1200 for 10th Gen Intel Core™, Pentium and Celeron processors
Memory: 2 x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 64 GB Memory (Dual Channel DDR4 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933 / 3200(OC)/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) )
Integrated video: By CPU model
Storage: 4x SATA III (6Gb/s) : Supports AHCI, RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 & Intel Rapid Storage Technology, 1 x M.2 (M Key) Socket
LAN: Intel i219V, 10/100/1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability
Audio codec: ALC892, 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi(Front)
USB:  x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal header), 4 x USB 2.0 ports (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)
Expansion slot: 1 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 Slot
Dimension: Mini ITX Form Factor Dimension: 17cm x 17cm ( W x L )
OS support: Support Windows 10 (64bit)
Rear I/O:
2x WiFi Antenna Ports (Optional)
1x PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse
1x HDMI Port
1x VGA Port
1x LAN Port
2x USB 2.0 Ports
4x USB 3.2(Gen1) Ports
3x Audio Jack
Internal I/O
4x SATA III Connectors (6Gb/s)
1x M.2 (E Key) Socket : Supports 2230 type WiFi & Bluetooth module and Intel CNVi
1x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)
1x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports)
1x 8-Pin Power Connector
1x 24-Pin Power Connector
1x CPU Fan Connector
1x CPU water cooling connector (CPU_OPT)
1x System Fan Connector
1x Front Panel Header
1x Front Audio Header
1x Clear CMOS Header
1x Internal Stereo Speaker Header
1x LED Header (5V)
1x LED Header (12V)
* M.2 E Key wireless card is not provided

