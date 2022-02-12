καλάθι αγοράς
BIOSTAR Μητρική X470GTQ, 4x DDR4, AM4, USB 3.1, HDMI, mATX, Ver. 5.0
BIOSTAR Μητρική X470GTQ, 4x DDR4, AM4, USB 3.1, HDMI, mATX, Ver. 5.0
Περιγραφή

BIOSTAR Μητρική X470GTQ, 4x DDR4, AM4, USB 3.1, HDMI, mATX, Ver. 5.0

-Supports AMD Ryzen APU / Ryzen CPU
-AMD X470 single chip architecture
-Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-3200(OC) / 2933(OC) / 2667 / 2400 / 2133 / 1866 up to 64GB maximum capacity
-Supports USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A
-Supports PCI-e M.2 (32Gb/s)
-Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
Chipset: AMD X470
CPU Support: Socket AM4 supports AMD® A-series APU, Ryzen APU / CPU
Memory: 4x DDR4 Supports Dual Channel DDR4 1866/2133/2400/2667/2933(OC)/3200(OC), Max. Supports up to 64 GB Memory
Integrated video: By CPU model, DX12, HDCP
Storage: 4x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s), 1x M.2 (M Key)
LAN: Realtek RTL 8118AS, 10/ 100/ 1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability
Codec: ALC887 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi(Front)
USB:
2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s) port (2 on rear I/Os)
6x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) port (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)
4x USB 2.0 port (4 via internal headers)
Expansion slot:
2x PCIe 2.0 x1 Slot
1x PCIe 2.0 x16 Slot (x1)
1x PCIe 3.0 x16 Slot (The bandwidth is depended on CPU)
Rear I/O
1x PS/2 Keyboard
1x DVI-D Port
1x HDMI Port
1x LAN port
2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s) Port
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) Port
3x Audio Jack
Internal I/O:
4x SATA III 6.0Gb/s Connector
2x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.1 Gen1 ports)
1x 8-Pin Power Connector
1x 24-Pin Power Connector
1x CPU Fan Connector
2x System Fan Connector
1x Front Panel Header
1x Front Audio Header
1x Clear CMOS Header
1x S/PDIF out Connector
1x COM Port Header
2x 5050 LED Header
Dimension: Micro ATX Form Factor Dimension: 244 mm x 238 mm ( W x L )
OS Support: Windows 10(x64), Support Windows 7 (x64) for Bristol / Summit /Pinnacle Ridge only
Accessories:
2x SATA Cable
1x I/O Shield
1x DVD Driver
1x User Manual

BIOSTAR Μητρική X470GTQ, 4x DDR4, AM4, USB 3.1, HDMI, mATX, Ver. 5.0

Περιγραφή

