BIOSTAR Μητρική X470GTQ, 4x DDR4, AM4, USB 3.1, HDMI, mATX, Ver. 5.0
-Supports AMD Ryzen APU / Ryzen CPU
-AMD X470 single chip architecture
-Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-3200(OC) / 2933(OC) / 2667 / 2400 / 2133 / 1866 up to 64GB maximum capacity
-Supports USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A
-Supports PCI-e M.2 (32Gb/s)
-Supports HDMI 4K resolution
Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά
Chipset: AMD X470
CPU Support: Socket AM4 supports AMD® A-series APU, Ryzen APU / CPU
Memory: 4x DDR4 Supports Dual Channel DDR4 1866/2133/2400/2667/2933(OC)/3200(OC), Max. Supports up to 64 GB Memory
Integrated video: By CPU model, DX12, HDCP
Storage: 4x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s), 1x M.2 (M Key)
LAN: Realtek RTL 8118AS, 10/ 100/ 1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability
Codec: ALC887 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi(Front)
USB:
2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s) port (2 on rear I/Os)
6x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) port (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)
4x USB 2.0 port (4 via internal headers)
Expansion slot:
2x PCIe 2.0 x1 Slot
1x PCIe 2.0 x16 Slot (x1)
1x PCIe 3.0 x16 Slot (The bandwidth is depended on CPU)
Rear I/O
1x PS/2 Keyboard
1x DVI-D Port
1x HDMI Port
1x LAN port
2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s) Port
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) Port
3x Audio Jack
Internal I/O:
4x SATA III 6.0Gb/s Connector
2x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.1 Gen1 ports)
1x 8-Pin Power Connector
1x 24-Pin Power Connector
1x CPU Fan Connector
2x System Fan Connector
1x Front Panel Header
1x Front Audio Header
1x Clear CMOS Header
1x S/PDIF out Connector
1x COM Port Header
2x 5050 LED Header
Dimension: Micro ATX Form Factor Dimension: 244 mm x 238 mm ( W x L )
OS Support: Windows 10(x64), Support Windows 7 (x64) for Bristol / Summit /Pinnacle Ridge only
Accessories:
2x SATA Cable
1x I/O Shield
1x DVD Driver
1x User Manual
