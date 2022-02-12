BIOSTAR Μητρική X470GTQ, 4x DDR4, AM4, USB 3.1, HDMI, mATX, Ver. 5.0

-Supports AMD Ryzen APU / Ryzen CPU

-AMD X470 single chip architecture

-Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-3200(OC) / 2933(OC) / 2667 / 2400 / 2133 / 1866 up to 64GB maximum capacity

-Supports USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A

-Supports PCI-e M.2 (32Gb/s)

-Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Τεχνικά Χαρακτηριστικά

Chipset: AMD X470

CPU Support: Socket AM4 supports AMD® A-series APU, Ryzen APU / CPU

Memory: 4x DDR4 Supports Dual Channel DDR4 1866/2133/2400/2667/2933(OC)/3200(OC), Max. Supports up to 64 GB Memory

Integrated video: By CPU model, DX12, HDCP

Storage: 4x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s), 1x M.2 (M Key)

LAN: Realtek RTL 8118AS, 10/ 100/ 1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability

Codec: ALC887 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi(Front)

USB:

2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s) port (2 on rear I/Os)

6x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) port (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)

4x USB 2.0 port (4 via internal headers)

Expansion slot:

2x PCIe 2.0 x1 Slot

1x PCIe 2.0 x16 Slot (x1)

1x PCIe 3.0 x16 Slot (The bandwidth is depended on CPU)

Rear I/O

1x PS/2 Keyboard

1x DVI-D Port

1x HDMI Port

1x LAN port

2x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s) Port

4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) Port

3x Audio Jack

Internal I/O:

4x SATA III 6.0Gb/s Connector

2x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gb/s) Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.1 Gen1 ports)

1x 8-Pin Power Connector

1x 24-Pin Power Connector

1x CPU Fan Connector

2x System Fan Connector

1x Front Panel Header

1x Front Audio Header

1x Clear CMOS Header

1x S/PDIF out Connector

1x COM Port Header

2x 5050 LED Header

Dimension: Micro ATX Form Factor Dimension: 244 mm x 238 mm ( W x L )

OS Support: Windows 10(x64), Support Windows 7 (x64) for Bristol / Summit /Pinnacle Ridge only

Accessories:

2x SATA Cable

1x I/O Shield

1x DVD Driver

1x User Manual

