Asus GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Rog Strix Gaming V2 OC

Κορυφαίες επιδόσεις αρχιτεκτονικής «Ampere» με 8.704 CUDA Cores, 2ης γενιάς Ray Tracing Cores, 3ης γενιάς Tensor Cores, 320-bit εύρος διαύλου μνήμης και 10GB μνήμης GDDR6X.
ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-V2-GAMING
Graphic Engine NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080
Bus Standard PCI Express 4.0
OpenGL OpenGL®4.6
Video Memory 10GB GDDR6X
Engine Clock OC Mode - 1935 MHz (Boost Clock)
Gaming Mode (Default) - GPU Boost Clock : 1905 MHz , GPU Base Clock : 1440 MHz
CUDA Core 8704
Memory Speed 19 Gbps
Memory Interface 320-bit
Resolution Digital Max Resolution 7680 x 4320
Interface
Yes x 2 (Native HDMI 2.1)
Yes x 3 (Native DisplayPort 1.4a)
HDCP Support Yes (2.3)
Maximum Display Support 4
NVlink/ Crossfire Support No
Accessories
1 x ROG Velcro Hook & Loop
1 x ROG ruler
1 x Collection card
1 x Speedsetup manual
Software
ASUS GPU Tweak II & GeForce Game Ready Driver & Studio Driver: please download all software from the support site.
Dimensions
12.53 " x 5.51 " x 2.27 " Inch
31.85 x 14.01 x 5.78 Centimeter
Recommended PSU
850W
Power Connectors
3 x 8-pin
Slot
2.9 Slot
