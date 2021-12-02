καλάθι αγοράς
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Rog Strix Gaming V2 OC
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Rog Strix Gaming V2 OC
Κορυφαίες επιδόσεις αρχιτεκτονικής «Ampere» με 8.704 CUDA Cores, 2ης γενιάς Ray Tracing Cores, 3ης γενιάς Tensor Cores, 320-bit εύρος διαύλου μνήμης και 10GB μνήμης GDDR6X.

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-V2-GAMING

Graphic Engine NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080
Bus Standard PCI Express 4.0
OpenGL OpenGL®4.6
Video Memory 10GB GDDR6X
Engine Clock OC Mode - 1935 MHz (Boost Clock)
Gaming Mode (Default) - GPU Boost Clock : 1905 MHz , GPU Base Clock : 1440 MHz
CUDA Core 8704
Memory Speed 19 Gbps
Memory Interface 320-bit
Resolution Digital Max Resolution 7680 x 4320
Interface 
Yes x 2 (Native HDMI 2.1)
Yes x 3 (Native DisplayPort 1.4a)
HDCP Support Yes (2.3)
Maximum Display Support 4
NVlink/ Crossfire Support No

Accessories
1 x ROG Velcro Hook & Loop
1 x ROG ruler
1 x Collection card
1 x Speedsetup manual

Software
ASUS GPU Tweak II & GeForce Game Ready Driver & Studio Driver: please download all software from the support site.

Dimensions
12.53 " x 5.51 " x 2.27 " Inch
31.85 x 14.01 x 5.78 Centimeter

Recommended PSU
850W

Power Connectors
3 x 8-pin

Slot
2.9 Slot

 

