  APPLE Smartphone iPhone 8, 4.7" IPS, 2GB, 256GB, χρυσό
APPLE Smartphone iPhone 8, 4.7" IPS, 2GB, 256GB, χρυσό
APPLE Smartphone iPhone 8, 4.7" IPS, 2GB, 256GB, χρυσό
Περιγραφή

APPLE Smartphone iPhone 8, 4.7" IPS, 2GB, 256GB, χρυσό

Το προϊόν είναι καινούριο, σε συσκευασία αντικατάστασης, μέσω του προγράμματος Apple Trade In. Στη συσκευασία δεν συμπεριλαμβάνεται φορτιστής και καλώδιο.

Τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά
Display Type: Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
Size: 4.7", 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)
Protection: Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
OS: iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 14.4
Storage: 64GB
RAM: 2GB
Chipset: Apple A11 Bionic (10 nm)
CPU: Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
GPU: Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
Main camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
Features: Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR
Video: 4K@ 24/30/60fps, 1080p@ 30/60/120/240fps
Selfie camera: 7MP, f/2.2
Features: Face detection, HDR, panorama
Video: 1080p@ 30fps
Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: No
WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS: Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC: Yes
Radio: No
USB: Lightning, USB 2.0
Sensors: Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Siri natural language commands and dictation
Type: Li-Ion 1821 mAh, non-removable (6.96 Wh)
Charging: Fast charging 15W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi wireless charging: Support

APPLE Smartphone iPhone 8, 4.7" IPS, 2GB, 256GB, χρυσό

